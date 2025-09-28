At least 10 children, including a 2-year-old, among 39 killed in Vijay rally stampede
A day after a stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur on Saturday left 39 dead and more than 100 injured, security has been heightened at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s residence in Chennai, NDTV reported. Sources said the precautionary move was necessary as “people’s anger may turn” toward him.
Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars for three decades, has been attracting massive crowds to public meetings since launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party in 2024. The party has criticised both the ruling DMK and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP as Vijay campaigns ahead of the 2026 state elections.
Local media footage showed thousands surrounding a campaign vehicle with Vijay standing atop and addressing the crowd, Reuters reported. Videos captured him distributing water bottles to fainting supporters and calling for police assistance as the gathering grew uncontrollable.
At least 10 children, including a two-year-old, were among the 39 killed in the stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur on Saturday. Many of the other victims were women, with most in their 20s and 30s, NDTV reported.
Heart-wrenching visuals from hospitals showed a father clutching his lifeless child while pleading for help, and a mother refusing to let go after doctors declared her child dead. These images have been widely shared on social media.
The child victims were identified as: Hemalatha (8), Sailetsana (8), Sai Jeeva (4), Guru Vishnu (2), Sanuj (13), Dharanika (14), Pazhaniammal (11), Kokila (14), Krithik (7), and Kishore (17).
Other victims include: Thamaraikannan (25), Sukanya (33), Akash (23), Dhanushkumar (24), Vadivazhagan (54), Revathi (52), Chandra (40), Ramesh (32), Ravikrishnan (32), Priyadarshini (35), Maheshwari (45), Malathi (36), Sumathi (50), Manikandan (33), Satheeshkumar (34), Anand (26), Sankar Ganesh (45), Vijayarani (42), Gokulapriya (28), Fathima Banu (29), Jaya (55), Arukkani (60), and Jayanthi (43).
On X, Vijay wrote: “My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow. I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment in the hospital.”
At least 44 doctors from nearby Tiruchirappalli and Salem districts were deployed to Karur to assist the injured. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar said all 95 injured were stable except one. Among the dead were eight children.
The rally, originally planned for 10,000 attendees, drew nearly 27,000 people. Vijay’s late arrival—about seven hours behind schedule—was cited as a factor contributing to the surge. The District Collector of Karur shared emergency helpline numbers for victims’ families.
A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Supreme Court advocate GS Mani has filed a complaint seeking an FIR and SIT probe against Vijay, citing negligence, overcrowding, and failure to ensure safety standards.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered a one-person commission headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the stampede.
Vijay announced compensation of ₹2 million (₹20 lakh) for each deceased and ₹0.2 million (₹2 lakh) for the injured. He also expressed solidarity with affected families on X.
The Tamil Nadu government offered ₹1 million (₹10 lakh) to the families of the deceased and ₹0.1 million (₹1 lakh) for the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹0.2 million (₹2 lakh) for the families of the deceased and ₹0.05 million (₹50,000) for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
A survivor recounted his ordeal: "My brother’s elder son died. We don't know where the younger son is. My brother’s wife is in ICU. My own son's eye is injured. I don't know what to do."
Vijay reiterated condolences and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.
In Tamil Nadu, film stars often enjoy near-divine status. Many, including Vijay, have transitioned into politics, drawing massive followings. Stampedes during large gatherings are not uncommon in India; earlier this year, at least 30 died during the Maha Kumbh festival due to crowd surges.
