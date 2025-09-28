Why on earth were young children pressed against barricades and lost in a sea of adults? Have we already forgotten the stampede at Allu Arjun’s Pushpa movie premiere at a theatre that claimed lives not so long ago? Have we also forgotten the crowd crush during Bengaluru’s wild RCB victory celebrations that killed 11 people and injured dozens?

The responsibility, however, is not only on parents and fans. It lies squarely with political organisers and the stars themselves. Once you step on that stage, you are not just a performer—you are accountable for every person who has come to see you. That accountability demands crowd management, not just fiery speeches.

Here’s the truth: rallies are not family outings. They are high-risk spaces where one shove can set off a chain reaction. If you must attend, at least be smart about it. Don’t bring young kids. Stay near clear exits. Carry water. Keep your phone charged. Watch for signs of overcrowding and leave before it spirals. Better still, consume the spectacle online or from a distance. No selfie or soundbite is worth a hospital visit.

