GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay's Karur stampede: Stop turning rallies into star-spotting spectacles and death traps

Tamil actor-turned-politician's rally in his state saw the surging crowd go out of control

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Tamil actor Vijay before the rally turned violent and claimed 39 lives due to crowd control issues
Tamil actor Vijay before the rally turned violent and claimed 39 lives due to crowd control issues
IANS

Dubai: Vijay’s latest political rally may have been a show of strength, but the stampeded tragedy that claimed 39 lives also exposed our collective blind spot—safety.

Why on earth were young children pressed against barricades and lost in a sea of adults? Have we already forgotten the stampede at Allu Arjun’s Pushpa movie premiere at a theatre that claimed lives not so long ago? Have we also forgotten the crowd crush during Bengaluru’s wild RCB victory celebrations that killed 11 people and injured dozens?

How many more tragedies do we need before we learn that when big stars enter volatile political arenas without proper crowd control, disaster isn’t a possibility—it’s a certainty.

India’s romance with film stars in politics is nothing new. From MGR and Jayalalithaa to today’s icons, their presence electrifies supporters and fuels loyalty that borders on devotion.

But frenzy without structure is a recipe for gutting heartbreak. Organisers desperate to flaunt numbers often forget the bare minimum—controlled entry, medical stations, barricades, and capped capacity. Instead, they rely on celebrity charisma to carry the event, even if it means risking lives.

And fans? Let’s talk about the blind worship. What parent in their right mind drags toddlers and teenagers into a charged, overcrowded political rally?

No actor’s speech, no leader’s promise is worth putting a child in harm’s way. This culture of treating celebrities like gods has to be dismantled, because when worship replaces common sense, safety becomes the first casualty.

Here’s the truth: rallies are not family outings. They are high-risk spaces where one shove can set off a chain reaction. If you must attend, at least be smart about it. Don’t bring young kids. Stay near clear exits. Carry water. Keep your phone charged. Watch for signs of overcrowding and leave before it spirals. Better still, consume the spectacle online or from a distance. No selfie or soundbite is worth a hospital visit.

The responsibility, however, is not only on parents and fans. It lies squarely with political organisers and the stars themselves. Once you step on that stage, you are not just a performer—you are accountable for every person who has come to see you. That accountability demands crowd management, not just fiery speeches.

Until we stop turning rallies into carnivals and celebrities into deities, preventable tragedies will keep replaying. The real show of strength is not how many thousands turn up, but how safely they return home.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Indian actor

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Stampede at actor Vijay’s Karur rally leaves 38 dead

Stampede at actor Vijay’s Karur rally leaves 38 dead

2m read
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with his son Arjun Tendulkar at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Tendulkar shares special message on his son birthday

2m read
Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Tendulkar's son Arjun dismisses Dravid's son Samit

1m read
When are UAE workers not entitled to job loss payout?

When are UAE workers not entitled to job loss payout?

2m read