Tamil actor-turned-politician's rally in his state saw the surging crowd go out of control
Dubai: Vijay’s latest political rally may have been a show of strength, but the stampeded tragedy that claimed 39 lives also exposed our collective blind spot—safety.
Why on earth were young children pressed against barricades and lost in a sea of adults? Have we already forgotten the stampede at Allu Arjun’s Pushpa movie premiere at a theatre that claimed lives not so long ago? Have we also forgotten the crowd crush during Bengaluru’s wild RCB victory celebrations that killed 11 people and injured dozens?
How many more tragedies do we need before we learn that when big stars enter volatile political arenas without proper crowd control, disaster isn’t a possibility—it’s a certainty.
India’s romance with film stars in politics is nothing new. From MGR and Jayalalithaa to today’s icons, their presence electrifies supporters and fuels loyalty that borders on devotion.
But frenzy without structure is a recipe for gutting heartbreak. Organisers desperate to flaunt numbers often forget the bare minimum—controlled entry, medical stations, barricades, and capped capacity. Instead, they rely on celebrity charisma to carry the event, even if it means risking lives.
And fans? Let’s talk about the blind worship. What parent in their right mind drags toddlers and teenagers into a charged, overcrowded political rally?
No actor’s speech, no leader’s promise is worth putting a child in harm’s way. This culture of treating celebrities like gods has to be dismantled, because when worship replaces common sense, safety becomes the first casualty.
Here’s the truth: rallies are not family outings. They are high-risk spaces where one shove can set off a chain reaction. If you must attend, at least be smart about it. Don’t bring young kids. Stay near clear exits. Carry water. Keep your phone charged. Watch for signs of overcrowding and leave before it spirals. Better still, consume the spectacle online or from a distance. No selfie or soundbite is worth a hospital visit.
The responsibility, however, is not only on parents and fans. It lies squarely with political organisers and the stars themselves. Once you step on that stage, you are not just a performer—you are accountable for every person who has come to see you. That accountability demands crowd management, not just fiery speeches.
Until we stop turning rallies into carnivals and celebrities into deities, preventable tragedies will keep replaying. The real show of strength is not how many thousands turn up, but how safely they return home.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox