Virat Kohli finally opens up on Bengaluru stampede during RCB celebrations

RCB’s last public statement on the tragedy was released immediately after the incident. At the time, the franchise expressed its condolences, cut short its celebrations, and assured cooperation with local authorities. The statement read: “RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration.”

Kohli also shared his personal grief and solidarity with the affected families. “I have been thinking and praying for those fans who tragically lost their lives, and for those injured in what was supposed to be a celebratory occasion. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility.”

His remarks came as RCB announced a compensation of ₹2.5 million for the families of the victims, alongside the launch of a new campaign titled ‘RCB Cares’. The franchise, through its social media platforms and official website, described the initiative as “a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve.”

However, the euphoria quickly turned into tragedy the very next day. On June 4, during a celebratory event hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, poor crowd management led to a stampede as thousands of supporters tried to enter the venue. The incident claimed 11 lives and left 75 others injured, casting a dark shadow over what should have been a moment of unbridled joy.

RCB cut their celebratory programmes short in light of the tragic events. Recently, the franchise also announced that they will establish a memorial in Bengaluru to honour the fans who lost their lives. They have also taken steps to ensure such a tragedy never happens again.

