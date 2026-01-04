GOLD/FOREX
IPL 2026: Will RCB, RR host their matches in Pune

Teams inspect MCA stadium ahead of 2026 season

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pune’s MCA Stadium
Pune’s MCA Stadium

Dubai: IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are considering alternative home venues ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season after encountering issues at their traditional bases in Bengaluru and Jaipur.

The Maharashtra Cricket Board (MCB) confirmed on Sunday that representatives from both franchises visited the MCA International Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, in the final week of December to assess the venue’s suitability for hosting home matches.

RCB’s home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, has been barred from hosting matches following a ban imposed by the Karnataka government in the wake of last year’s stampede incident. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have lost hosting rights at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium after the Rajasthan Cricket Association failed to conduct its elections on time, despite multiple warnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In December 2025, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had indicated that Rajasthan could be forced to move its home games out of Jaipur if the administrative issues remained unresolved. With uncertainty still lingering, the Royals have begun preparing backup plans. The franchise already maintains a secondary base in Guwahati and is expected to keep that option open for the 2026 season.

“We thank Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals for visiting MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, Pune a few weeks ago. Their visit highlights the stadium’s readiness to host top-tier cricket,” the MCA said in a statement. “With BCCI’s continued support to the Maharashtra Cricket Association, we are confident that MCA International Stadium will soon be approved as an IPL venue, bringing elite matches, star players, and the IPL spectacle to Pune.”

“MCA looks forward to welcoming big matches and unforgettable cricketing moments soon,” the statement added.

Pune last hosted an IPL match on May 14, 2022, when Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs, with Andre Russell delivering a standout all-round performance.

