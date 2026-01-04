IPL 2026: Will RCB, RR host their matches in Pune

“We thank Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals for visiting MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, Pune a few weeks ago. Their visit highlights the stadium’s readiness to host top-tier cricket,” the MCA said in a statement. “With BCCI’s continued support to the Maharashtra Cricket Association, we are confident that MCA International Stadium will soon be approved as an IPL venue, bringing elite matches, star players, and the IPL spectacle to Pune.”

In December 2025, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had indicated that Rajasthan could be forced to move its home games out of Jaipur if the administrative issues remained unresolved. With uncertainty still lingering, the Royals have begun preparing backup plans. The franchise already maintains a secondary base in Guwahati and is expected to keep that option open for the 2026 season.

RCB’s home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, has been barred from hosting matches following a ban imposed by the Karnataka government in the wake of last year’s stampede incident. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have lost hosting rights at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium after the Rajasthan Cricket Association failed to conduct its elections on time, despite multiple warnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.