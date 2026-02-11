Man United co-owner targets RCB, RR in potential IPL bid

Glazer has made staggering $1.8 billion offer to purchase reigning IPL and WPL champions
Dubai: Manchester United co-owner and American business magnate Avram Glazer has reportedly tabled bids worth over a billion US dollars to acquire the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchises.
According to reports, Glazer has made a staggering $1.8 billion offer to purchase the reigning IPL and WPL champions. The timing comes as little surprise. RCB recently secured their second Women’s Premier League title, becoming the only franchise to simultaneously hold both the IPL and WPL trophies. That on-field dominance, coupled with their enormous fan base, has cemented RCB’s status as one of the most valuable properties in Indian cricket. Diageo is reportedly considering that the period immediately following a championship triumph represents the ideal window to explore a potential sale. As one of the IPL’s most popular franchises, RCB is currently at peak market value.
Who is Avram Glazer?
Avram Glazer is a seasoned builder of global sports enterprises. The eldest son of the late Malcolm Glazer, he has spent decades overseeing some of the world’s most valuable sporting assets.
He serves as Executive Co-Chairman and Director of Manchester United. As of 2026, his estimated net worth stands at $1.7 billion (Forbes), while the broader Glazer family fortune exceeds $10 billion. In addition to Manchester United, he is co-owner of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and owns the Desert Vipers (ILT20) through his investment firm, Lancer Capital.