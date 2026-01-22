Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla plans bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

In 2008, RCB fetched $111.6 million, the league's second-most expensive franchise
Adar Poonawalla, who leads the Serum Institute of India as CEO and serves as chairman of Poonawalla Fincorp, has publicly declared his intention to acquire the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise.
Taking to X on Thursday, the 45-year-old businessman announced plans to submit a substantial offer for the IPL team in the coming months, describing RCB as "one of the best teams in the IPL." This isn't his first indication of interest, last October, he mentioned on the same platform that the franchise would be an attractive investment at the appropriate valuation.
Poonawalla's business credentials are significant. He runs the Serum Institute of India, a major biotechnology and pharmaceutical enterprise recognised globally as the largest vaccine manufacturer by production volume.
The potential sale comes after Diageo, the international spirits company currently holding ownership of RCB, signaled its openness to selling. Reports from ESPNcricinfo in November revealed that Diageo had initiated steps toward exiting its position in the franchise.
According to regulatory documents filed with SEBI, India's securities regulator, Diageo disclosed it was undertaking a 'strategic review' of its holdings in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, the entity that controls both the men's and women's teams. The company has set a timeline of March 31, 2026, coinciding with the Indian fiscal year-end, to complete this evaluation.
RCB holds a distinguished place in IPL history. When the league began in 2008, the franchise commanded the second-highest purchase price at $111.6 million, reflecting its strong market appeal and fanbase.
Recent success has only enhanced the team's value. The men's squad clinched their first-ever IPL championship in 2025 and will enter the upcoming season as defending champions. Meanwhile, the women's team captured the WPL title in 2024 and currently leads the standings in the ongoing 2026 season.
However, uncertainty surrounds the venue for RCB's home matches in IPL 2026. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, traditionally the team's home ground, remains in question following the tragic stampede during victory celebrations last June that claimed 11 lives.
