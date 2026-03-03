‘Virat Kohli will forever be RCB’s icon and hero’

Bobat marvelled at Kohli’s “ridiculous” consistency across 18 seasons, adding that assembling a championship-winning side around him was the least the management could do for a player who devoted his youth and prime to the franchise. RCB head into the upcoming Indian Premier League season as defending champions , having finally secured their maiden title last year after an 18-year wait.

“Virat Kohli, obviously, I think he’ll forever be the icon and the hero of this team. I don’t think that’s going to go away, and he deserves that. His track record is incredible,” RCB director of cricket Mo Bobat said on the RCB Podcast.

“We were very blessed to have someone like Faf (du Plessis) as our captain. Everybody knows what a champion person Faf is. He was still a player doing the business at that stage as well. We could have easily just rolled him over and continued with Faf, having built a strong connection and relationship and trust with him.

Explaining the leadership transition, Bobat said: “We spent a lot of time thinking about that captaincy decision. I don’t mind saying in my career there aren’t that many decisions that I’ve thought about as long and as deeply as that one. And (the) thinking started in the season before.

“The easy thing would have been to say, ‘Virat, do you mind filling in and doing captaincy?’ But then you’re just kicking a decision down the road. At some point we can’t be dependent on Virat all the time.

“But we spoke at that stage about how this decision is not just about us three as people. It’s about RCB more broadly as a franchise. Its leadership maybe even beyond us. We might not be here and Rajat might be continuing as captain. So it’s a moment in time where we have to take that responsibility quite seriously.”

