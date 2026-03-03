GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL

‘Virat Kohli will forever be RCB’s icon and hero’

Bengaluru-based franchise secured their maiden title last year after 18 years wait

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
‘Virat Kohli will forever be RCB’s icon and hero’

Dubai: Virat Kohli has become synonymous with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). His 18-year association with the franchise reflects the deep bond he shares with the team. The massive fan following and the sea of red that gathers to watch him bat have created countless special moments for the cricketing superstar.

“Virat Kohli, obviously, I think he’ll forever be the icon and the hero of this team. I don’t think that’s going to go away, and he deserves that. His track record is incredible,” RCB director of cricket Mo Bobat said on the RCB Podcast.

Bobat marvelled at Kohli’s “ridiculous” consistency across 18 seasons, adding that assembling a championship-winning side around him was the least the management could do for a player who devoted his youth and prime to the franchise. RCB head into the upcoming Indian Premier League season as defending champions, having finally secured their maiden title last year after an 18-year wait.

“I remember at one point last season seeing his stats when he got to however many runs it was — close to 9,000 runs — 18 years wearing just one shirt. That’s 500 runs a season.

“It’s actually ridiculous. For seven years or something like that, some players would be happy with a 500-run season. He averages 500 runs a season for 18 years. It’s actually ridiculous. So, you can’t ignore that.”

RCB lifted the trophy under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, who assumed leadership from Faf du Plessis ahead of IPL 2025.

Explaining the leadership transition, Bobat said: “We spent a lot of time thinking about that captaincy decision. I don’t mind saying in my career there aren’t that many decisions that I’ve thought about as long and as deeply as that one. And (the) thinking started in the season before.

“We were very blessed to have someone like Faf (du Plessis) as our captain. Everybody knows what a champion person Faf is. He was still a player doing the business at that stage as well. We could have easily just rolled him over and continued with Faf, having built a strong connection and relationship and trust with him.

“But sport is pretty ruthless. You’ve got to look at the reality of his age and stage. And again, I mentioned earlier, the big auction gave us a chance to do a bit of a reset.

“We felt like (having) an Indian captain was really important. It’s an Indian competition, so having an Indian captain I think is really important.”

Looking ahead to the new campaign, Bobat stressed that the team is targeting consecutive titles.

“We’re not defending champions. We’re not defending anything. We might be current champions, but I don’t want us to have a mindset of us defending anything.

“We’re attacking. We’re chasing something else. We’re chasing back to back wins.”

Discussing long-term leadership plans, Bobat revealed that he and head coach Andy Flower had spoken to Kohli about the captaincy transition.

“Andy and I met him (Kohli) in London not long after the 2024 season and talked about that. He’s always ready to step forward and lead. He doesn’t need a second invitation.

“But we spoke at that stage about how this decision is not just about us three as people. It’s about RCB more broadly as a franchise. Its leadership maybe even beyond us. We might not be here and Rajat might be continuing as captain. So it’s a moment in time where we have to take that responsibility quite seriously.”

“The easy thing would have been to say, ‘Virat, do you mind filling in and doing captaincy?’ But then you’re just kicking a decision down the road. At some point we can’t be dependent on Virat all the time.

“Virat’s a bright guy. He got it really quickly. He said, ‘Let’s think about some of these other individuals. But if you need someone, then obviously I can do it’.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
IPL-Bangalorecricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (C), along with his teammates, celebrates with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final match against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 4, 2025.

IPL 2026 season rescheduled: New start date announced

1m read
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 18, 2026.

India have 3 successful 160+ chases in T20 WC history

2m read
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (C) and captain Rajat Patidar (R), along with their teammates, take a victory lap around the field as they celebrate with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 4, 2025.

Man United co-owner eyes RCB, RR in potential IPL bid

1m read
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Dhoni backs Kohli, Rohit for 2027 ODI World Cup

2m read