Virat Kohli turns 37: Celebrating the King’s legacy beyond cricket

A look at his lifestyle, business ventures and estimated wealth
Dubai: Virat Kohli turns 37 today. The Indian cricket legend may not be seen as often on the field since retiring from Test and T20 formats, but his impact on the sport — and beyond — remains immense. Kohli continues to feature in India’s ODI squad, recently displaying remarkable form in Australia with a match-winning knock following two rare ducks.
As the cricketing icon marks another year, here’s a look at his extraordinary lifestyle, business ventures, and fortune — estimated to be well over $100 million.
Kohli’s on-field achievements form the foundation of his wealth. Under the BCCI’s A+ central contract, he earns Rs70 million annually, supplemented by match fees — Rs1.5 million per Test, Rs600,000 per ODI, and Rs300,000 per T20I.
His IPL career has been equally lucrative. From earning Rs120 million in 2008 to Rs210 million in 2025, Kohli’s total IPL earnings now exceed Rs212 million. His performances in 2024 and 2025, where he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru and then to the title for the first time in 18 years, also earned him hefty bonuses and accolades.
Off the pitch, Kohli’s brand power rivals global sports icons. He endorses over 30 major brands, including MRF, Puma, Audi, Nestle, Myntra, Tissot, and Pepsi. His Rs1 billion bat sponsorship with MRF and Rs1.1 billion deal with Puma are among the biggest in Indian sports history.
With a reported fee of Rs75 million — Rs100 million per campaign, Kohli remains one of India’s most influential and trusted celebrity ambassadors.
Kohli’s entrepreneurial streak mirrors his aggressive yet calculated batting style. He co-owns One8 with Puma — a lifestyle brand spanning apparel, footwear, fragrances, and cafe chains under the One8 Commune name.
He is also a co-founder of Wrogn, a popular youth fashion brand, and has invested nearly Rs900 million in Chisel Fitness gyms across India. His fine-dining venture Nueva in New Delhi adds to his premium business portfolio.
Kohli’s smart investments extend to startups like Blue Tribe, Rage Coffee, Digit Insurance, and Sport Convo, showcasing his forward-thinking business acumen.
Together with Bollywood actor and wife Anushka Sharma, Kohli leads one of India’s most glamorous lifestyles. Their Rs800 million Gurgaon mansion boasts a private art gallery, pool, and bar, while their Rs340 million Mumbai home offers panoramic sea views.
His garage reflects his love for luxury cars — featuring an Audi R8 LMX, Bentley Continental GT, and Mercedes GLS. Kohli also owns stakes in sports franchises such as FC Goa (ISL), UAE Royals (Tennis), and Bengaluru Yodhas (Pro Wrestling League), reaffirming his enduring passion for sport.
With a combined net worth of around Rs13 billion, the duo stands among India’s richest celebrity couples. Kohli’s journey — from Delhi’s local cricket circuits to global superstardom — highlights his evolution into not just a cricketing great but also a brand visionary and business leader shaping India’s sports economy.
Despite his lavish lifestyle, Kohli remains deeply committed to giving back. Through the Virat Kohli Foundation (VKF), launched in 2013, he supports grassroots sports, education, and healthcare for underprivileged youth. The foundation has been instrumental in nurturing India’s next generation of athletes.
From record-breaking innings to boardroom brilliance, Virat Kohli’s legacy goes far beyond cricket — a blend of passion, purpose, and relentless pursuit of excellence.
