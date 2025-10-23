The final goodbye? Virat Kohli’s gesture during 2nd ODI in Australia sparks retirement speculations

As Kohli made his way to the dressing room, he was seen waving to the crowd, gloves in hand. The moment quickly sparked speculation among fans that the Indian batting legend might be hinting at a possible farewell. With young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting for their opportunity, competition for spots in the Indian lineup remains fierce. Despite Kohli’s iconic status, his place in the ODI side is no longer a certainty.

“At this stage, I’ve realised that as long as my body and reflexes are in sync, the game awareness will follow. That’s how I live my life — keeping myself match-ready. I’m feeling fresh coming into Australia, moving well in the nets and in the fielding sessions, so all good so far.”

“I’m feeling as fit, if not fitter, than I’ve ever been before,” Kohli said ahead of the series opener. “You can feel the freshness when you know you can play the game and mentally you’re clear about what to do out there. It’s just about maintaining the physical preparation.”

So far this year, Kohli has featured in nine ODIs, scoring 275 runs at an average of 34.37, including one century and two half-centuries. Earlier in March, he played a pivotal role in India’s ICC Champions Trophy triumph, amassing 218 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 54.50. His standout performances included a century against Pakistan and a fluent 84 against Australia in the semi-finals.

Social media was soon flooded with emotional reactions from fans. One user wrote, “Is this the end of an era? Virat’s emotional moment … Adelaide crowd witnessed something special … The last goodbye?” Another commented, “Adelaide crowds gave a standing ovation to Virat Kohli, and he acknowledged it. Probably his last match at this venue.” Others chimed in with sentiments like, “It’s confirmed now — VIRAT KOHLI THANKING ADELAIDE AUDIENCE. Thank you, Virat Kohli,” and “The way Kohli thanked the fans actually scares me a bit.”

