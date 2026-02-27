Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, home to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively, are among the affected grounds. Assam’s Guwahati, which hosts Rajasthan Royals (RR), is also in the mix.

The IPL Governing Council is expected to meet next week to finalise the full schedule. The slight delay is attributed to the pending announcement of assembly election dates in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu - states that host key IPL venues.

Dubai: This year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) season will now kick off on March 28, two days later than the date initially communicated to franchises, according to ESPNcricinfo. The grand finale is scheduled for May 31.

The IPL Governing Council is expected to finalise all arrangements in the coming week, balancing logistical challenges, election schedules, and safety considerations, ahead of the much-anticipated 2026 season.

RCB is in talks with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to determine whether games can be safely hosted in Bengaluru or need to be relocated. Alternative venues being considered include Navi Mumbai, Raipur, and Pune.

The opening match will feature defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, RCB’s seven home games remain under discussion following last year’s stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives during their victory celebrations.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.