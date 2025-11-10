IPL 2026 mini-auction likely to move to Abu Dhabi next month

Last two IPL auctions were held in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Dubai (UAE) respectively
Dubai: The Indian Premier League’s 2026 mini-auction is set to move out of India, with Abu Dhabi emerging as the frontrunner to host the event during the third week of December.
According to Indian media reports, other Middle Eastern venues — including Oman and Qatar — are also being considered.
The last two IPL auctions were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, UAE, respectively.
The shift marks a departure from the BCCI’s earlier plan to hold the auction in India. However, logistical challenges and venue unavailability during the busy festival and wedding season have prompted the board to explore overseas options.
The BCCI is expected to confirm the official date and venue before November 15 — the deadline for franchises to submit their list of player retentions and releases ahead of IPL 2026.
With the deadline fast approaching, discussions over player movements are intensifying.
A potential trade involving Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has become a major talking point.
The Women's Premier League's auction will take place in Delhi on November 27.
