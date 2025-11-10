GOLD/FOREX
IPL 2026 mini-auction likely to move to Abu Dhabi next month

Last two IPL auctions were held in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Dubai (UAE) respectively

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The Indian Premier League’s 2026 mini-auction is set to move out of India, with Abu Dhabi emerging as the frontrunner to host the event during the third week of December.

According to Indian media reports, other Middle Eastern venues — including Oman and Qatar — are also being considered.

The last two IPL auctions were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, UAE, respectively.

The shift marks a departure from the BCCI’s earlier plan to hold the auction in India. However, logistical challenges and venue unavailability during the busy festival and wedding season have prompted the board to explore overseas options.

The BCCI is expected to confirm the official date and venue before November 15 — the deadline for franchises to submit their list of player retentions and releases ahead of IPL 2026.

With the deadline fast approaching, discussions over player movements are intensifying.

A potential trade involving Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has become a major talking point.

The Women's Premier League's auction will take place in Delhi on November 27.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
