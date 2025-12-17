Meet 5 most expensive IPL 2026 overseas buys

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the most expensive overseas signing of the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, with Kolkata Knight Riders securing his services for a staggering Rs252 million. A proven match-winner in all formats, Green’s rare ability to contribute decisively with both bat and ball makes him a cornerstone of KKR’s championship ambitions. His powerful top-order batting, combined with his knack for picking up crucial wickets, offers Kolkata exceptional balance and flexibility in team composition. In the process, Green surpassed compatriot Mitchell Starc’s previous record of Rs247.5 million, set during the IPL 2024 auction — also by KKR — cementing his status as the costliest foreign player in IPL history.

Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana was another major acquisition for Kolkata Knight Riders, fetched for Rs180 million following an intense bidding war. Often dubbed the “Baby Malinga” due to his slingy action, Pathirana is renowned for his raw pace, pinpoint yorkers, and exceptional death-overs skills. His inclusion significantly bolsters KKR’s fast-bowling arsenal, giving them a lethal option in pressure situations and enhancing their ability to close out tight matches in the upcoming season.

England’s explosive all-rounder Liam Livingstone was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs130 million. Known for his immense power-hitting and ability to clear the ropes with ease, Livingstone brings firepower to SRH’s middle order. In addition to his batting prowess, his handy off-spin and leg-spin options provide added tactical depth. His presence strengthens SRH’s ability to accelerate during the middle and death overs while offering stability when wickets fall early.

Bangladesh’s left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman joined Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs92 million, adding further depth to their already formidable bowling unit. Popularly known as “The Fizz,” Mustafizur is celebrated for his clever variations, sharp cutters, and deceptive slower deliveries — particularly effective on Indian pitches. His experience in high-pressure T20 leagues around the world brings control and variety to KKR’s attack, especially in the middle and death overs.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs86 million. Although available for only four matches, Inglis’s aggressive stroke play at the top of the order and reliable wicketkeeping skills make him a valuable short-term investment. Known for his fearless approach and quick scoring, he offers LSG immediate impact and added flexibility, both as a batter and behind the stumps.

