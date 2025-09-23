Each squad must include 19—21 players, featuring at least 11 from Full Member nations, four from the UAE, one each from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and two from other Associate nations. Franchises will also hold a right-to-match (RTM) card to buy back a UAE player from their 2025 squad or development pool.

The ILT20’s fourth edition will run from December 2 to January 4, featuring six franchises. Teams finalised their retentions and direct signings in July, with each allowed to spend up to $1.2 million. The remaining $800,000 per franchise will be allocated through the auction. Overall, teams can spend up to $2 million (minimum $1.5 million), with an additional $250,000 available to sign two wild card players outside the auction.

Ashwin, meanwhile, has confirmed full availability for the ILT20 and could make his overseas T20 debut in the UAE before moving on to the BBL, where at least four franchises are reportedly interested in signing him for the second half of the season.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024 and stepped away from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in August 2025, is preparing for his first overseas T20 league stint. Under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules, active Indian players cannot feature in foreign leagues in order to safeguard the IPL’s exclusivity. However, retired players like Ashwin are free to participate once they have cut all professional ties with Indian cricket.

The 37-year-old has registered for the ILT20 auction, organised by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in the UAE. Ashwin is the only player in the longlist with a six-figure base price. He has entered the auction with a starting price of $120,000 — the highest in the tournament.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.