Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin has always been more than just a cricketer. Known for his sharp mind, tactical acumen, and all-round abilities, the veteran off-spinner is now set to chart a new course that could redefine the future of Indian cricket. After retiring from all formats of Indian cricket, Ashwin has confirmed his interest in making himself available for the auctions of the DP World ILT20 in the UAE, emerging as a trendsetter for Indian players exploring opportunities abroad.

Former India teammate Robin Uthappa lauded Ashwin’s approach, describing him as “a student of the game who wants to continue learning and exploring different opportunities.” Uthappa added, “He’s been a little bit of a pioneer in that sense, so I’m not surprised that Ashwin has taken this route. I truly hope it enriches him and helps him in all of his cricket endeavours.”

India has historically imposed restrictions on male cricketers participating in foreign leagues while they are active in domestic and international cricket. Ashwin’s move, coming after his international retirement, could inspire a generation of players in their late 20s and 30s who may not see themselves in the national set-up or are approaching the twilight of their IPL careers. For players keen to extend their playing days, explore diverse conditions, and gain tactical insights, Ashwin’s example demonstrates a viable path.

“Any cricketer who considers themselves a student of the game will want to play in different parts of the world to enrich themselves,” Uthappa said. “Tomorrow, if they become a coach, they will have a ground to stand on — experience in different conditions, with different cultures, and with players from across the globe. That kind of exposure is invaluable.”

Ashwin’s own career makes him uniquely positioned to serve as a role model. In 106 Tests, he claimed 537 wickets and scored over 3,500 runs, including six centuries and 14 fifties. He also has 156 ODI wickets and 72 T20I scalps, proving himself as one of the most versatile match-winners in Indian cricket.

In the IPL, he ranks fifth on the all-time wicket-takers list with 187 scalps and has contributed 833 runs at a strike rate of 118. His IPL journey, which began and ended with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was also a testament to his adaptability and leadership. Beyond statistics, Ashwin’s influence as a tactician and mentor was widely acknowledged. He played pivotal roles in CSK’s title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011 and was known for nurturing younger players, guiding emerging spinners and lower-order batters.

With his eyes on global leagues such as the ILT20, Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, SA20 in South Africa, The Hundred in England, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Ashwin is set to gain experience in varied conditions and against diverse playing styles. Such exposure not only extends his playing career, but also equips him with insights that could eventually benefit Indian cricket in coaching, mentoring, and strategy.

Cricket experts believe this could signal a shift in the perception of Indian players abroad. While women cricketers already have opportunities to play globally, men have had fewer avenues due to national restrictions. Ashwin’s pioneering approach could help normalise overseas participation, providing younger players with options to grow their careers beyond the IPL and national team.

Ashwin’s legacy, therefore, may extend far beyond his wickets and runs. He is setting an example of how Indian players can embrace the global franchise ecosystem while contributing to the evolution of cricket knowledge and expertise. In doing so, he is not just exploring new horizons for himself — he is paving the way for a future generation of Indian cricketers who aim to learn, adapt, and thrive worldwide.

