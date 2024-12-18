Dubai: Ravichandran Ashwin doesn’t just play cricket; he engineers it, outthinking his rivals like a grandmaster at a chessboard. Following in the cerebral footsteps of Anil Kumble, the 38-year-old is a walking blueprint for innovation — a true cricketing nonconformist.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, a state famed for its chess prodigies, including two world champions, Ashwin brings a strategist’s mindset to cricket. The IT engineer turned cricket maestro doesn’t leave anything to chance. “I always have three plans for every scenario,” he told Star Sports, revealing the obsessive planning that has made him the second-highest wicket-taker in Indian Test cricket, just behind Kumble. His methods are undeniably effective.

Turning streets into strategy labs

Ashwin’s genius was forged not in academies but on the bustling streets of Chennai, where he mastered the carom ball — his signature weapon that leaves batters scratching their heads. He’s a nightmare for even the best: Ben Stokes has fallen to him 13 times, and Steve Smith has succumbed eight. For Ashwin, it’s all about staying unpredictable. In an interview with Gulf News, he casually mentioned, “I’m even ready to bowl leg-spin if that keeps the batters guessing.” Who does that? Only Ashwin.

Drama under pressure

If there’s one thing Ashwin thrives on, it’s high-stakes drama. Flashback to the 2022 T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Melbourne: India needed two runs off the final ball. Ashwin strode to the crease, cool as a cucumber. When Mohammad Nawaz bowled a leg-side delivery, Ashwin’s calculated leave earned India a wide. The very next ball? He coolly lofted it over mid-off, sealing an unforgettable win. Absolute ice in his veins.

Or take his tactical retirement in the IPL against Lucknow Super Giants. When the runs weren’t coming, Ashwin became the first batter in cricket history to retire himself out strategically. The man doesn’t just think on his feet; he’s practically sprinting ahead of everyone else.

A legacy of firsts

Ashwin’s career is a reel of unforgettable moments. Whether it’s opening the bowling in T20s or plotting Chris Gayle’s downfall in an IPL final (complete with a dramatic throat-slitting gesture), Ashwin knows how to steal the show. Rohit Sharma summed it up best: “He’s one of the greatest.”

Even the Indian cricket board couldn’t resist waxing lyrical: “Ashwin, a name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy.” Over 14 years, he’s redefined what it means to be an all-rounder, chalking up 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is with relentless brilliance.

Bowing out on his terms

True to form, Ashwin has scripted the end of his career his way. He could’ve squeezed in a few more Tests, but that’s not his style. For a cricketer who’s always danced to his own beat, walking away on his own terms feels just right.