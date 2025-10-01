India's star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin goes unsold at ILT20 auction

UAE cricketer Junaid Siddique gets sold for $170,000 to Sharjah Warriorzs
Dubai: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surprisingly went unsold in the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) auction happening in Dubai on Wednesday.
With a base price of $120,000 - the highest in the tournament, none of the franchise bid for him. But it's till not over for the star Indian spinner as the unsold players come up for a second round of auction at the end of the day.
The 37-year-old has registered for the ILT20 auction, organised by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in the UAE earlier last month.
Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024 and stepped away from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in August 2025, is preparing for his first overseas T20 league stint. Under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules, active Indian players cannot feature in foreign leagues in order to safeguard the IPL’s exclusivity. However, retired players like Ashwin are free to participate once they have cut all professional ties with Indian cricket.
Meanwhile, UAE cricketer Junaid Siddique was sold to $170,000 to Sharjah Warriorzs while Muhammad Rohid of UAE went to MI Emirates for $140k.
Among other well-known players, Andre Fletcher of West Indies became the most expensive player of the day so far after being sold for $260,000 to MI Emirates while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold.
