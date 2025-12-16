GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
IPL
LIVE

IPL Auction 2026 in Abu Dhabi: Cameron Green sold for Rs252m, becomes most expensive overseas player

KKR outbid Chennai Super Kings after intense duel before finally securing the 26-year-old

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Cameron Green
Cameron Green
insta/__camgreen__

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi witnessed a fierce bidding war as Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was eventually snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering Rs252 million. With this deal, Green became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

KKR outbid Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after an intense duel before finally securing the 26-year-old, who surpassed compatriot Mitchell Starc’s previous record of Rs247.5 million, set during the IPL 2024 auction.

Green has already proven his versatility in the IPL, delivering impactful performances across batting positions while also contributing with the ball when fit. Although he missed the previous auction cycle due to injury, his blend of explosive batting, athletic fielding, and seam-bowling depth makes him one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the tournament.

Earlier in the auction, David Miller was the only player sold, with a total of 369 players set to go under the hammer on the day. Three-time champions KKR, with a purse of Rs643.0 million, and CSK, holding Rs434.0 million, are expected to be among the biggest spenders. Other marquee names likely to attract hefty bids include Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Unlike mega auctions, there will be no marquee set for this mini-auction.

IPL Auction 2026 in Abu Dhabi: 359 players up for grabs

2m read
Drunk driver ordered to pay Dh30,000 to delivery rider

Drunk driver ordered to pay Dh30,000 to delivery rider

2m read
350 players to go under the hammer at IPL auction on Dec 16

350 players to feature in IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi

1m read
AGI, Green Harbor sign $500M AI & robotics deal

AGI, Green Harbor sign $500M AI & robotics deal

2m read