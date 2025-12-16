IPL Auction 2026 in Abu Dhabi: Cameron Green sold for Rs252m, becomes most expensive overseas player

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi witnessed a fierce bidding war as Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was eventually snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering Rs252 million. With this deal, Green became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

KKR outbid Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after an intense duel before finally securing the 26-year-old, who surpassed compatriot Mitchell Starc’s previous record of Rs247.5 million, set during the IPL 2024 auction.

Green has already proven his versatility in the IPL, delivering impactful performances across batting positions while also contributing with the ball when fit. Although he missed the previous auction cycle due to injury, his blend of explosive batting, athletic fielding, and seam-bowling depth makes him one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the tournament.

Earlier in the auction, David Miller was the only player sold, with a total of 369 players set to go under the hammer on the day. Three-time champions KKR, with a purse of Rs643.0 million, and CSK, holding Rs434.0 million, are expected to be among the biggest spenders. Other marquee names likely to attract hefty bids include Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, and Ravi Bishnoi.