This, however, is far from her first appearance on the IPL stage. In 2023, she created history by becoming the first woman to conduct an IPL auction, beginning with the mini-auction in Dubai. Her assured and composed conduct won widespread acclaim, earning her a return for the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last year. More recently, she also officiated the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, further strengthening her standing in the cricketing world.

Born into a Mumbai-based business family, Sagar studied art history at Bryn Mawr College in the United States. She began her auctioneering career in 2001 at Christie’s in New York, one of the world’s most prestigious auction houses. By the age of 26, she had already made history as the first Indian woman to serve as an auctioneer at Christie’s. She later returned to India and worked with renowned institutions, including Mumbai’s Pundole’s Art Gallery.

