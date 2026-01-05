ILT20 a major platform for young cricketers: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer is attending the ILT20 for the first time as a commentator
Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has described the International League T20 (ILT20) as a significant platform for young and associate nation cricketers, saying the tournament provides invaluable exposure by bringing emerging players together with established international stars.
Drawing comparisons with the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kaif said leagues of this nature play a crucial role in fast-tracking player development. “Just like the IPL did in India, the ILT20 is creating opportunities for young players to play alongside great cricketers from around the world under one umbrella,” Kaif said. “Players from associate nations will definitely benefit.”
Kaif, who is attending the ILT20 for the first time as a commentator, said he has enjoyed the competition, particularly the challenges posed by difficult batting conditions.
“Even though it has largely been a low-scoring tournament, those kinds of matches teach you a lot,” he said. “As a batter, you learn how to play on tough pitches, where captaincy, running between the wickets, and minimising mistakes become very important.”
He added that the tournament has been especially beneficial for UAE local players, who are gaining experience alongside some of the most seasoned names in world cricket.
“Playing with players like Sunil Narine, Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard gives local players tremendous learning opportunities,” Kaif said. “UAE cricket will definitely benefit from a strong league like this.”
Kaif also urged young cricketers to make full use of their access to senior players, even if they are not getting regular game time.
“If you are not playing, spend time in the nets with the legends, talk to them and learn from their approach,” he said, recalling his own experiences training alongside Indian greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble.
The former India all-rounder further said Indian players should participate in overseas leagues like the ILT20 whenever possible.
“This is a top-class league with challenging conditions,” he said. “If Indian players get the opportunity to play here, they will benefit. Many players who didn’t get chances in India are now doing well representing UAE, and we could see more such examples in the future.”
Kaif has urged patience amid the ongoing controversy involving Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman and his association with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Speaking on the issue, Kaif said he did not have full clarity on the situation, noting that he had been in Dubai for the past few weeks. He emphasised that any final decision rests with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
“This is a sensitive matter, and the decision is entirely in the hands of the BCCI,” Kaif said, refraining from making any definitive comments. He advised against speculation and encouraged a wait-and-watch approach. “We should not jump the gun. The BCCI runs major leagues and understands what needs to be done and how to handle such situations,” he added.
The controversy escalated after spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur criticised Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for signing Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL auction. Thakur labelled Khan a “traitor,” linking his remarks to allegations of persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.
