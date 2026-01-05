ILT20 a major platform for young cricketers: Mohammad Kaif

Drawing comparisons with the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kaif said leagues of this nature play a crucial role in fast-tracking player development. “Just like the IPL did in India, the ILT20 is creating opportunities for young players to play alongside great cricketers from around the world under one umbrella,” Kaif said. “Players from associate nations will definitely benefit.”

“This is a sensitive matter, and the decision is entirely in the hands of the BCCI,” Kaif said, refraining from making any definitive comments. He advised against speculation and encouraged a wait-and-watch approach. “We should not jump the gun. The BCCI runs major leagues and understands what needs to be done and how to handle such situations,” he added.

Kaif has urged patience amid the ongoing controversy involving Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman and his association with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Speaking on the issue, Kaif said he did not have full clarity on the situation, noting that he had been in Dubai for the past few weeks. He emphasised that any final decision rests with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“This is a top-class league with challenging conditions,” he said. “If Indian players get the opportunity to play here, they will benefit. Many players who didn’t get chances in India are now doing well representing UAE, and we could see more such examples in the future.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.