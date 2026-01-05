GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
DP WORLD ILT20
DP WORLD ILT20
Sport /
DP World ILT20

ILT20 a major platform for young cricketers: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer is attending the ILT20 for the first time as a commentator

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Alishan Sharafu of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders plays a shot.
Alishan Sharafu of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders plays a shot.

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has described the International League T20 (ILT20) as a significant platform for young and associate nation cricketers, saying the tournament provides invaluable exposure by bringing emerging players together with established international stars.

Drawing comparisons with the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kaif said leagues of this nature play a crucial role in fast-tracking player development. “Just like the IPL did in India, the ILT20 is creating opportunities for young players to play alongside great cricketers from around the world under one umbrella,” Kaif said. “Players from associate nations will definitely benefit.”

Difficult batting conditions

Kaif, who is attending the ILT20 for the first time as a commentator, said he has enjoyed the competition, particularly the challenges posed by difficult batting conditions.

“Even though it has largely been a low-scoring tournament, those kinds of matches teach you a lot,” he said. “As a batter, you learn how to play on tough pitches, where captaincy, running between the wickets, and minimising mistakes become very important.”

He added that the tournament has been especially beneficial for UAE local players, who are gaining experience alongside some of the most seasoned names in world cricket.

“Playing with players like Sunil Narine, Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard gives local players tremendous learning opportunities,” Kaif said. “UAE cricket will definitely benefit from a strong league like this.”

Access to senior players

Kaif also urged young cricketers to make full use of their access to senior players, even if they are not getting regular game time.

“If you are not playing, spend time in the nets with the legends, talk to them and learn from their approach,” he said, recalling his own experiences training alongside Indian greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble.

The former India all-rounder further said Indian players should participate in overseas leagues like the ILT20 whenever possible.

“This is a top-class league with challenging conditions,” he said. “If Indian players get the opportunity to play here, they will benefit. Many players who didn’t get chances in India are now doing well representing UAE, and we could see more such examples in the future.”

Kaif has urged patience amid the ongoing controversy involving Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman and his association with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Speaking on the issue, Kaif said he did not have full clarity on the situation, noting that he had been in Dubai for the past few weeks. He emphasised that any final decision rests with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“This is a sensitive matter, and the decision is entirely in the hands of the BCCI,” Kaif said, refraining from making any definitive comments. He advised against speculation and encouraged a wait-and-watch approach. “We should not jump the gun. The BCCI runs major leagues and understands what needs to be done and how to handle such situations,” he added.

The controversy escalated after spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur criticised Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for signing Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL auction. Thakur labelled Khan a “traitor,” linking his remarks to allegations of persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketDubaiILT20

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Cameron Green

Meet 5 most expensive IPL 2026 overseas buys

3m read
Meet Mallika Sagar, auctioneer at IPL 2026 mini auction

Meet Mallika Sagar, auctioneer at IPL 2026 mini auction

2m read
Unlike mega auctions, there will be no marquee set for this mini-auction.

IPL Auction 2026 in Abu Dhabi: 359 players up for grabs

2m read
Alishan Sharafu will lead the UAE team.

Sharafu to captain UAE in ACC Rising Stars Asia 2025

2m read