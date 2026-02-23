After slogger remark, Mohammad Amir tells Abhishek: “Show some patience and play the ball on its merit"

Amir’s comments gain support from Indian fans
Mohammad Amir’s comments on the Pakistani TV show Haarna Mana Hai have sparked a strong reaction, especially among Indian cricket fans. His earlier remark about Abhishek Sharma continues to trend as India face pressure in the tournament.
Amir had earlier called Abhishek Sharma a slogger, a statement that quickly went viral. The timing made it even more controversial as the young opener has struggled badly in the tournament.
Abhishek registered three ducks in a row and then scored only 15 runs in India’s heavy defeat to South Africa. That loss not only dented India’s confidence but also damaged their net run rate. With one defeat already and a negative net run rate, the possibility of India getting knocked out has increased.
Amir had also predicted that Pakistan and West Indies would qualify for the semifinals from India’s group. After India’s first loss, some Indian cricket fans on social media even began agreeing with his prediction.
As the criticism grew, Amir explained that his words were misunderstood. He said he was speaking purely from a bowler’s perspective and was pointing out technical flaws.
“I was talking about him from the point of view of a bowler. I was talking about his technique. People felt bad because I used the word slogger,” Amir said on a Pakistani TV show Haarna Mana Hai.
He added that international bowlers can exploit certain weaknesses.
“By that, I meant his technique is such that a good team, a bunch of good bowlers, can trap him. Look at the 14 runs he scored, he scored all of them on one side. The balls he hit were bad balls. But, when Rabada started bowling well, he was not able to figure it out.”
Despite the criticism, Amir also praised Abhishek’s fearless mindset.
“He is a good player. Even after bagging three ducks, he has the same intent. He did not go onto the back foot. He is positive,” he said.
Amir also offered advice for the young batter.
“As a senior player, if my message goes to him, I will tell him: Your technique gets exposed in international cricket. If you can show some patience and play the ball on its merit, then it will be better. He has the skills, but it depends on him how well he will utilise them. I said that in that sense. People felt bad,” Amir added.
India now face a must win situation in their next game. With pressure mounting and criticism growing louder, Abhishek Sharma has a big opportunity to respond with the bat. India will play Zimbabwe on Thursday. It's a must win-game.