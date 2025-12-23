ILT20 playing key role in expanding cricket’s global reach, says Shoaib Malik

“DP World ILT20 brings tremendous flair and stands out with its unique rule of allowing up to nine overseas players,” Malik said. “Associate Member players and local talents are performing strongly against top international names and making their mark. That sends a powerful message about how cricket is growing worldwide. A few years ago, only 10—12 countries competed at the highest level, but now the T20 World Cup features 20 teams, highlighting how rapidly the game is expanding,” he added.

Reflecting on his personal connection with the UAE, the 43-year-old said, “My international debut took place in Sharjah, and after 2009, when Pakistan played a lot of international cricket here, we enjoyed great success. I last played here during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Even though we lost in the semi-finals, we performed well. This is a place I always enjoy returning to, and whenever I get the chance to spend time here, I never hesitate.”

Malik also praised Desert Vipers’ Khuzaima Tanveer and MI Emirates opener Muhammad Waseem. “Khuzaima Tanveer has shown he is a quality talent and has been among the leading wicket-takers with 13 wickets so far. Then there is UAE captain and MI Emirates opener Muhammad Waseem, who continues to deliver whenever he gets the opportunity. I hope these players carry this form into major international tournaments,” he added.

