ILT20 playing key role in expanding cricket’s global reach, says Shoaib Malik

Veteran Pakistan all-rounderalso highlighted strong impact made by UAE bowlers this season

Jai Rai
Dubai: Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik believes the ongoing DP World ILT20 in the UAE has played a significant role in expanding cricket’s global reach.

“DP World ILT20 brings tremendous flair and stands out with its unique rule of allowing up to nine overseas players,” Malik said. “Associate Member players and local talents are performing strongly against top international names and making their mark. That sends a powerful message about how cricket is growing worldwide. A few years ago, only 10—12 countries competed at the highest level, but now the T20 World Cup features 20 teams, highlighting how rapidly the game is expanding,” he added.

The ILT20 commentator emphasised the league’s rising influence, pointing to the growing impact of Associate Member nations and UAE players as clear indicators of cricket’s widening global footprint.

Great initiative

At the DP World ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction, each franchise signed one player from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Speaking on the league’s regional outreach, Malik said, “DP World ILT20 has taken a great initiative by involving players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia along with the UAE. It’s a very positive sign for cricket in this region.”

The veteran all-rounder, who has amassed over 11,867 international runs and taken 218 wickets across formats, highlighted the strong impact made by UAE bowlers this season. He singled out Dubai Capitals spinner Haider Ali, noting, “Haider bowls with confidence against big names. Even when batters are well set, he remains composed and executes his plans perfectly.”

Haider Ali has taken eight wickets in as many matches this season, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.40.

Malik also praised Desert Vipers’ Khuzaima Tanveer and MI Emirates opener Muhammad Waseem. “Khuzaima Tanveer has shown he is a quality talent and has been among the leading wicket-takers with 13 wickets so far. Then there is UAE captain and MI Emirates opener Muhammad Waseem, who continues to deliver whenever he gets the opportunity. I hope these players carry this form into major international tournaments,” he added.

Reflecting on his personal connection with the UAE, the 43-year-old said, “My international debut took place in Sharjah, and after 2009, when Pakistan played a lot of international cricket here, we enjoyed great success. I last played here during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Even though we lost in the semi-finals, we performed well. This is a place I always enjoy returning to, and whenever I get the chance to spend time here, I never hesitate.”

