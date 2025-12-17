GOLD/FOREX
Leagues take years to mature but ILT20 has grown tremendously, Pakistan legend Waqar Younis says

Former Pakistan great has followed the tournament closely since its launch in 2023

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Legendary fast bowler and DP World ILT20 commentator Waqar Younis has praised the league’s remarkable rise and its growing influence in developing cricket across the Gulf region.

The former Pakistan great, who has followed the tournament closely since its launch in 2023, spoke about its swift evolution during a recent media interaction in Dubai. “Leagues usually take many years to establish themselves, but in just three years and now entering its fourth season, the DP World ILT20 has made tremendous progress,” he said.

Highlighting its expanding footprint, Waqar added, “We’ve already seen players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait getting involved, and I’m confident more countries will follow. This broader participation is exactly how cricket will continue to grow in this region.”

Turning his attention to emerging fast bowlers, the 54-year-old singled out UAE international and Desert Vipers all-rounder Khuzaima Tanveer. On Friday night, Tanveer claimed figures of 4 for 10 against the Gulf Giants — the best performance by a UAE bowler in DP World ILT20 history.

Praising Tanveer, Waqar said, “He has really impressed me because he understands the art of bowling. Honestly, I didn’t expect him to perform at this level, but when you watch how the ball comes out of his hand and the movement he gets, you realise he has something special. The fact that he can bat as well makes him a genuine match-winning all-rounder.”

Waqar also pointed to other promising youngsters, including Abu Dhabi Knight Riders pacer Ajay Kumar and batter Alishan Sharafu. “They still need time and more exposure in the T20 format, but the talent is certainly there,” he noted.

Speaking about international stars, Waqar touched on Desert Vipers pacer Naseem Shah, saying, “Naseem is a quality player, though his form can fluctuate. The DP World ILT20 provides him with a platform to reassert himself, and performances here are closely monitored.”

