Leagues take years to mature but ILT20 has grown tremendously, Pakistan legend Waqar Younis says

The former Pakistan great, who has followed the tournament closely since its launch in 2023, spoke about its swift evolution during a recent media interaction in Dubai. “Leagues usually take many years to establish themselves, but in just three years and now entering its fourth season, the DP World ILT20 has made tremendous progress,” he said.

Praising Tanveer, Waqar said, “He has really impressed me because he understands the art of bowling. Honestly, I didn’t expect him to perform at this level, but when you watch how the ball comes out of his hand and the movement he gets, you realise he has something special. The fact that he can bat as well makes him a genuine match-winning all-rounder.”

