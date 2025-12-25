Darren Ganga: ILT20 driving major growth in UAE and Associate cricket

Ex-West Indies cricketer singles out Khuzaima Bin Tanvir for his outstanding performances
Dubai: Former West Indies cricketer Darren Ganga believes the league is firmly on the right path when it comes to developing local and associate cricketing talent, while still delivering world-class entertainment.
Speaking about the current team compositions, Ganga highlighted how the presence of nine overseas players alongside two UAE or associate players reflects a carefully thought-out development strategy.
According to him, the gradual integration of local players is far more sustainable than forcing rapid change. “There is a clear growth and development focus for UAE players,” Ganga explained. “Over time, you will see more UAE and Associate nation players becoming part of squads. That’s the right approach. Nothing happens overnight when you’re trying to build sustainable success in the game.”
He also suggested that innovative ideas — such as using the “super sub” role to give more opportunities to UAE players — could further enhance exposure and competition for local talent. While such changes may come in the future, Ganga feels the league’s current objectives are solid and well-aligned with long-term progress.
The ILT20’s success, he noted, lies not only in player development but also in its growing global appeal. “This tournament has shown that it’s viable. It continues to grow, attract global eyeballs, and provide high-level entertainment,” he said, underlining the league’s increasing prestige on the world stage.
When asked about the most impressive UAE player so far, Ganga singled out Khuzaima Bin Tanvir for his outstanding performances with the new ball. Although Tanvir has not yet represented the UAE at international level, Ganga believes it is only a matter of time.
“He’s been so impressive as a new-ball bowler,” Ganga said. “Taking four wickets in the powerplay in one match is outstanding. He has pace, control, the ability to swing and seam the ball, and he bowls in the high 130s. That’s a deadly combination.”
Ganga hopes Tanvir will continue to grow and become an integral part of the UAE’s cricketing future, adding further depth and excitement to the local game.
The inclusion of players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, along with African cricketers from emerging nations serving as net bowlers, is another aspect Ganga views as hugely positive. He emphasised that the value of such exposure goes far beyond match-day appearances.
“Rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the business is always a learning opportunity,” he explained. “It’s not just about what happens in the middle, but also in the dressing room, team meetings, and listening to players who have been there and done it consistently.”
He said this kind of environment significantly shortens the learning curve for developing players. By absorbing tactical knowledge and professional habits from established stars, associate nation players can fast-track their growth and return to their home ecosystems better equipped to raise standards.
Ganga also praised the introduction of the inaugural auction, describing it as a crucial step in creating parity across teams. With franchises now able to address specific gaps in their squads, the competition has become more balanced and tactically demanding.
“In this 2025—26 edition, teams have had to be adaptable,” he noted. “Many matches are condition-based, and only the very good teams have shown the depth to overcome those challenges.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox