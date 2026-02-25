Former Pakistan captain says Babar not fit for T20 format; Vaughan urges him to retire

Babar Azam's T20 future questioned after poor performance
After Pakistan’s damaging loss to England in the Super 8s, the Pakistan cricket team is facing widespread criticism from former players. The main player under the spotlight is Babar Azam. Questions are being raised about his strike rate, his tempo, and whether his style still suits modern T20 cricket.
In a must win game, Babar managed 25 off 24 balls, scoring at a strike rate of 104, before being bowled by Jamie Overton. His innings became a major talking point after the defeat.
Speaking on Pakistani TV show Harna Mana Hai, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif was direct in his criticism. He said Babar is “no longer a player of this format” and questioned why he was recalled to the T20 side after being dropped earlier over concerns about his strike rate.
Latif reminded viewers that the team management had previously said Babar would return only after improving his scoring rate. “Where did it improve? Why did you bring him back?” he asked. He described the decision as unfair and said the board and coaching staff must take responsibility.
He also spoke about Pakistan’s overall batting approach. According to Latif, modern T20 cricket demands flexibility and the ability to change gears quickly. When a batter uses up 20 to 25 balls without increasing the scoring rate, it creates pressure on the rest of the lineup. Incoming batters are then forced to play risky shots. He stressed that set players must take charge and bat deep, especially when partners are struggling.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan also weighed in. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Vaughan said T20 may not be Babar’s strongest format. He praised Babar’s technique and described him as a beautiful player, but pointed out how the shortest format has evolved in recent years. Vaughan said T20 cricket has become more power based, comparing it to baseball, with physically strong players like Finn Allen simply clearing the ropes at will.
Vaughan suggested that stepping away from T20 internationals could help Babar extend his career in Test and 50 over cricket. “I just think he’s a beautiful player,” Vaughan said. “If you look at the way T20 has moved in the last four or five years, it’s become more like baseball. These players are massive. I would think that the best thing for Babar to prolong his Test career and his 50 over career would be to give up T20 international cricket.”