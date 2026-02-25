Former Pakistan captain says Babar not fit for T20 format; Vaughan urges him to retire

Vaughan suggested that stepping away from T20 internationals could help Babar extend his career in Test and 50 over cricket. “I just think he’s a beautiful player,” Vaughan said. “If you look at the way T20 has moved in the last four or five years, it’s become more like baseball. These players are massive. I would think that the best thing for Babar to prolong his Test career and his 50 over career would be to give up T20 international cricket.”