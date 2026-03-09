Babar Azam wasn’t ‘dropped’ from Pakistan squad

Pakistan head coach issues clarification on the veteran cricketer’s exclusion
Dubai: Pakistan’s veteran batter Babar Azam has not been dropped from the squad for the upcoming One-Day International series against Bangladesh, head coach Mike Hesson clarified. Instead, he said the squad changes were made to create opportunities for emerging players.
Pakistan made massive changes while announcing the ODI squad for the series leaving out several established names. Along with Babar Azam, the selectors also omitted all-rounder Saim Ayub, injured opener Fakhar Zaman, wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, spinner Mohammad Nawaz and fast bowler Naseem Shah.
In their place, six uncapped players — Sahibzada Farhan, Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood and Shamyl Hussain — have been included.
“I don’t think anyone particularly was dropped. As I mentioned earlier, this is a great opportunity for us to look at some younger talent,” Hesson said.
The coach noted that Pakistan rarely find space in the international calendar to test new players because the team is often preparing for major tournaments.
“We get very few opportunities in the calendar to give promising players a chance. Usually, we’re either heading into a major event or coming out of one, so it really depends on how many players end up making their debut in this series,” he explained.
Hesson also highlighted the performances of several newcomers, particularly Sahibzada Farhan, who impressed during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026.
“There are many players who have been around the circuit for a while and have been waiting for their chance. Someone like Sahibzada Farhan has clearly strengthened his case with his performances in the T20 World Cup, and he’s also been very consistent in domestic 50-over cricket,” he said.
He also praised other young players in the squad, pointing to their strong domestic records.
“Shamyl Hussain is an exciting prospect and the highest run-scorer in first-class cricket. He’s been exceptional and has also performed well for the Shaheens. Maaz Sadaqat has been on the fringes for some time. These are players people haven’t seen much of at this level, and this series gives them a chance to show what they can do,” Hesson added.
The squad reshuffle follows Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign, which ended before the semi-finals. Despite some competitive performances, Pakistan failed to qualify due to net run rate after not securing a decisive result against New Zealand. The team also struggled in key matches against stronger opposition, including defeats to England and India.