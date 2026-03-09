GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Babar Azam wasn’t ‘dropped’ from Pakistan squad

Pakistan head coach issues clarification on the veteran cricketer’s exclusion

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan’s veteran batter Babar Azam has not been dropped from the squad for the upcoming One-Day International series against Bangladesh, head coach Mike Hesson clarified. Instead, he said the squad changes were made to create opportunities for emerging players.

Pakistan made massive changes while announcing the ODI squad for the series leaving out several established names. Along with Babar Azam, the selectors also omitted all-rounder Saim Ayub, injured opener Fakhar Zaman, wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, spinner Mohammad Nawaz and fast bowler Naseem Shah.

In their place, six uncapped players — Sahibzada Farhan, Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood and Shamyl Hussain — have been included.

“I don’t think anyone particularly was dropped. As I mentioned earlier, this is a great opportunity for us to look at some younger talent,” Hesson said.

The coach noted that Pakistan rarely find space in the international calendar to test new players because the team is often preparing for major tournaments.

“We get very few opportunities in the calendar to give promising players a chance. Usually, we’re either heading into a major event or coming out of one, so it really depends on how many players end up making their debut in this series,” he explained.

Hesson also highlighted the performances of several newcomers, particularly Sahibzada Farhan, who impressed during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026.

“There are many players who have been around the circuit for a while and have been waiting for their chance. Someone like Sahibzada Farhan has clearly strengthened his case with his performances in the T20 World Cup, and he’s also been very consistent in domestic 50-over cricket,” he said.

He also praised other young players in the squad, pointing to their strong domestic records.

“Shamyl Hussain is an exciting prospect and the highest run-scorer in first-class cricket. He’s been exceptional and has also performed well for the Shaheens. Maaz Sadaqat has been on the fringes for some time. These are players people haven’t seen much of at this level, and this series gives them a chance to show what they can do,” Hesson added.

The squad reshuffle follows Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign, which ended before the semi-finals. Despite some competitive performances, Pakistan failed to qualify due to net run rate after not securing a decisive result against New Zealand. The team also struggled in key matches against stronger opposition, including defeats to England and India.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketPakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's Babar Azam runs between the wickets after playing a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026.

Babar, Saim dropped as Pakistan announce ODI squad

1m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam is under pressure

Ex-Pakistan captain says Babar not fit for T20 format

2m read
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026.

Farhan becomes 2nd Pakistani batter to score T20 WC ton

1m read
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026.

Pakistan beat US to secure second win in T20 World Cup

1m read