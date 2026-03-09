Babar Azam wasn’t ‘dropped’ from Pakistan squad

“We get very few opportunities in the calendar to give promising players a chance. Usually, we’re either heading into a major event or coming out of one, so it really depends on how many players end up making their debut in this series,” he explained.

“Shamyl Hussain is an exciting prospect and the highest run-scorer in first-class cricket. He’s been exceptional and has also performed well for the Shaheens. Maaz Sadaqat has been on the fringes for some time. These are players people haven’t seen much of at this level, and this series gives them a chance to show what they can do,” Hesson added.

“There are many players who have been around the circuit for a while and have been waiting for their chance. Someone like Sahibzada Farhan has clearly strengthened his case with his performances in the T20 World Cup, and he’s also been very consistent in domestic 50-over cricket,” he said.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.