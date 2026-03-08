Pakistan depart for Bangladesh for ODI series

Dubai: Pakistan team have departed for Bangladesh ahead of their One-Day International series against the Bangladesh . The three-match series will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, with the first match scheduled for March 11. The second ODI will be held on March 13, and the final match on March 15.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged that improvements were necessary for the team as they prepare for the upcoming series. Speaking to the media in Karachi on Saturday, Rizwan noted that Bangladesh poses a tough challenge, especially in their home conditions. He said that Pakistan tends to underestimate the series, but Bangladesh consistently makes things difficult for visiting sides on their own turf.

