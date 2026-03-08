GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan depart for Bangladesh for ODI series

Pakistan will play three ODIs against Bangladesh from March 11 to 13

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi looks on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026.
Dubai: Pakistan team have departed for Bangladesh ahead of their One-Day International series against the Bangladesh. The three-match series will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, with the first match scheduled for March 11. The second ODI will be held on March 13, and the final match on March 15.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged that improvements were necessary for the team as they prepare for the upcoming series. Speaking to the media in Karachi on Saturday, Rizwan noted that Bangladesh poses a tough challenge, especially in their home conditions. He said that Pakistan tends to underestimate the series, but Bangladesh consistently makes things difficult for visiting sides on their own turf.

Rizwan also emphasised that the current squad consists of both experienced and young players, but there are still areas in need of improvement.

Earlier, in a notable development, veteran batter Babar Azam and all-rounder Saim Ayub have been excluded from the squad as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member line-up for the series.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the ODI team, which includes six uncapped players. These newcomers are Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, and Shamyl Hussain.

Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, and Shamyl Hussain.

