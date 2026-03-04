GOLD/FOREX
Babar, Saim dropped as Pakistan announce squad for Bangladesh ODI series

Six uncapped players selected for the three-match ODI series

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Babar Azam runs between the wickets after playing a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Veteran batter Babar Azam and all-rounder Saim Ayub have been left out as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled a 15-member squad on Wednesday for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to captain the ODI side, which features six uncapped players.

The three ODIs are scheduled to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from March 11 to 15.

The uncapped players are Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

Of these, Samad, Sadaqat, Masood and Hussain recently represented Pakistan Shaheens in their series against England Lions in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan last featured in an ODI series in November, when they hosted Sri Lanka national cricket team and registered a 3-0 whitewash. That series was Shaheen’s second assignment as ODI captain, following his debut stint in charge during a home series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

Schedule:

March 11: First ODI

March 13: Second ODI

March 15: Third ODI

