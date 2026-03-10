Pakistan likely to field three debutants in opening ODI against Bangladesh

“Three players will likely make their debuts. Sahibzada Farhan has been a top performer in T20s and also in List A cricket for Pakistan. Maaz Sadaqat will open the innings and Shamyl Hussain will bat at one down. Hopefully, they will play their natural game and showcase their skills,” Afridi said.

“They have played in the Bangladesh league before. Sahibzada and Maaz have both played here, and a few others were also involved last year. They are familiar with the conditions and grounds, and I hope they will deliver their best cricket,” he added.

“We are looking forward to seeing them represent Pakistan, not just in this series but also with the future in mind,” Afridi said, noting that their previous experience in the Bangladesh Premier League could help them adapt quickly to local conditions.

“Any team is strong at home. Bangladesh are a quality side and played well against West Indies. But we are also prepared. We performed well in our last two ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka and want to continue that momentum,” he said.

