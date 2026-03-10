Pakistan likely to field three debutants in opening ODI against Bangladesh

Pakistan have included six uncapped players for three-match ODI series
Dubai: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said on Tuesday that three debutants are likely to feature in the opening One-Day International against Bangladesh.
The first match of the three-ODI series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on March 11. The second ODI is scheduled for March 13, while the final match will take place on March 15.
Pakistan have named six uncapped players in the squad for the series: Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.
Afridi revealed that Farhan and Sadaqat are expected to open the batting, while Shamyl Hussain could come in at No 3.
“Three players will likely make their debuts. Sahibzada Farhan has been a top performer in T20s and also in List A cricket for Pakistan. Maaz Sadaqat will open the innings and Shamyl Hussain will bat at one down. Hopefully, they will play their natural game and showcase their skills,” Afridi said.
He added that the team management is excited about the young players and sees them as part of Pakistan’s long-term plans.
“We are looking forward to seeing them represent Pakistan, not just in this series but also with the future in mind,” Afridi said, noting that their previous experience in the Bangladesh Premier League could help them adapt quickly to local conditions.
“They have played in the Bangladesh league before. Sahibzada and Maaz have both played here, and a few others were also involved last year. They are familiar with the conditions and grounds, and I hope they will deliver their best cricket,” he added.
Farhan recently enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the T20 World Cup, scoring 383 runs to finish as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. Youngsters Sadaqat and Shamyl have also impressed with the bat in recent performances.
Afridi expects a competitive series, with both teams entering the contest in good form. Bangladesh recently beat the West Indies cricket team 2-1 in an ODI series at the same venue, while Pakistan secured ODI series wins over the South Africa national cricket team and the Sri Lanka national cricket team at home.
“Any team is strong at home. Bangladesh are a quality side and played well against West Indies. But we are also prepared. We performed well in our last two ODI series against South Africa and Sri Lanka and want to continue that momentum,” he said.
Afridi also expressed confidence in Pakistan’s pace attack, saying the conditions could offer some assistance to fast bowlers.
“Pakistan is known for its fast bowling, so we will rely heavily on our pace attack, though the spinners will also have an important role to play,” he said.
“For now, the wicket appears like it might help the fast bowlers, but I haven’t had a close look yet. I will assess it again today and make a final decision after discussing it with the team management,” he added.