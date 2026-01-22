Pakistan's Babar Azam ends his BBL season with a shocking record

Babar's inaugural Big Bash League campaign ended with an unwanted record
Babar Azam’s inaugural Big Bash League campaign with the Sydney Sixers has come to an unfortunate conclusion, marked by an unwanted statistical milestone that highlights just how challenging his 2025–26 season proved to be.
Babar Azam scored 202 runs at an average of 22.44 with a strike rate of 103.06 in 11 matches; Babar has set a dubious record as well along with it. He now has the lowest strike rate among all players who have scored 200 or more runs in a single BBL season.
In the shortest format of the game, where aggression and quick scoring are paramount, a strike rate of 103 is considerably sluggish. For context, elite T20 batsmen typically operate at strike rates of 140 or higher. Babar’s rate, which barely exceeds a run per ball, suggests he struggled significantly to find fluency and rhythm during his time in Australia.
The contrast with other entries on the lowest strike rate list is telling. While players like Nathan McSweeney with 105.2, Jonathan Wells with 106.0, and Jake Weatherald with 107.0 also experienced relatively modest strike rates, they all outpaced Babar’s output. The staggering thing is that, out of 350 instances where players have reached the 200 run milestone in BBL history, Babar’s performance ranks at the absolute bottom.
This represents a sharp departure from his usual standards. As one of international cricket’s premier talents, Babar has built his reputation on consistency and technical excellence. However, the demands of T20 cricket, particularly in a new league with unfamiliar conditions and competition, appear to have tested him in unexpected ways. But netizens state that he has been struggling for strike rate in the lower format for sometime now.
The struggles extended beyond statistical disappointment. A controversial moment during a Sydney derby match highlighted the tension of the campaign when Steve Smith declined a single during play to keep strike for the next over. It was a moment that showcased the broader challenges the team faced with Babar’s form. Netizens were feasting on that single snub. Ofcourse, some were in support of the Pakistani batter as well but many were making memes out of it.
With Babar now recalled to Pakistan national duties, questions naturally arise about what went wrong. Whether it stemmed from adjusting to Australian conditions, the pressure of a new environment, or simply an off season remains unclear. What is certain is that this BBL campaign will be one, both Babar and Sixers fans would prefer to forget quickly.
