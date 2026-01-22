GOLD/FOREX
Babar Azam asked to join Pakistan camp, leaves Sydney Sixers early

Sydney Sixers scheduled to play Challenger Final against the Hobart Hurricanes on Friday

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has departed the Sydney Sixers camp after the franchise confirmed his recall to Pakistan’s national squad ahead of upcoming international commitments.

In a post on X, the Sixers announced: “Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan’s national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL 15 Finals Series.”

The club also shared a farewell video message from Babar, in which he expressed gratitude to the team management, players and fans for their warm hospitality during his stint in Sydney.

“First of all, thank you so much to Sydney Sixers — all the boys and all the coaches,” Babar said. “I really enjoyed my time here, and unfortunately I have to leave the team because of national duty.”

He added: “There are a lot of things I’ll take back home with me, and especially, thank you to the Sydney Sixers fans.”

Babar also praised the support he received from the stands, noting that the atmosphere and encouragement made his time with the club memorable.

“They always support us — a lot of encouragement and a lot of fun,” he said. “I really enjoyed that vibe in Sydney at the cricket ground, so thank you so much.”

The Sydney Sixers are scheduled to play the Challenger Final against the Hobart Hurricanes on Friday, with the winner set to face the Perth Scorchers in the BBL final on Sunday.

Babar’s departure follows a disappointing appearance in the BBL 15 Qualifier against the Perth Scorchers, where he was dismissed for a second-ball duck while chasing 148 at Optus Stadium. He ended the season with 202 runs from 11 matches, including two half-centuries.

