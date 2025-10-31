Babar Azam beats Rohit Sharma to become T20 top scorer as Pakistan crush South Africa in Lahore

Babar Azam creates history with another milestone as Pakistan level the series
Babar Azam has written another golden chapter in Pakistan cricket, becoming the highest run scorer in T20 internationals. Former captain achieved the feat during the second T20I against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where he scored a steady 11 off 18 balls to guide Pakistan to victory.
With this, Babar now leads the world with 4,232 runs in 123 innings, surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma (4,231 in 151 innings) and Virat Kohli (4,188 in 117 innings).
This was just sensational stuff from Salman Mirza — movement both ways, clever variations in pace, and a truly skillful exhibition of fast bowling. The right-arm pacer ripped through South Africa’s top order with an exceptional spell of 3 for 14 in 4 overs, swinging the ball beautifully under lights. His control and variation left the visitors stunned and set the tone for Pakistan’s dominant win.
Faheem Ashraf added to the damage with four wickets of his own as South Africa were bowled out for 110 in 19.2 overs.
Pakistan’s young star Saim Ayub played a dazzling knock, smashing 71 off 38 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes. His fearless hitting made light work of the chase, supported by Sahibzada Farhan who scored 28 off 23 before getting out. Babar then calmly guided the team home as Pakistan reached 111 for 2 in just 13.1 overs.
With the series now tied at 1-1, the stage is set for a thrilling decider tomorrow at Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan will hope to continue their momentum after Mirza’s fiery spell and Babar’s record-breaking feat, while South Africa aim to fight back and seal the series.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox