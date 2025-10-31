GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Babar Azam beats Rohit Sharma to become T20 top scorer as Pakistan crush South Africa in Lahore

Babar Azam creates history with another milestone as Pakistan level the series

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Babar Azam attends a warm-up session before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025.
Pakistan's Babar Azam attends a warm-up session before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Babar Azam has written another golden chapter in Pakistan cricket, becoming the highest run scorer in T20 internationals. Former captain achieved the feat during the second T20I against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where he scored a steady 11 off 18 balls to guide Pakistan to victory.

With this, Babar now leads the world with 4,232 runs in 123 innings, surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma (4,231 in 151 innings) and Virat Kohli (4,188 in 117 innings).

Salman Mirza’s masterclass of fast bowling

This was just sensational stuff from Salman Mirza — movement both ways, clever variations in pace, and a truly skillful exhibition of fast bowling. The right-arm pacer ripped through South Africa’s top order with an exceptional spell of 3 for 14 in 4 overs, swinging the ball beautifully under lights. His control and variation left the visitors stunned and set the tone for Pakistan’s dominant win.

Faheem Ashraf added to the damage with four wickets of his own as South Africa were bowled out for 110 in 19.2 overs.

Saim Ayub’s fireworks lead the chase

Pakistan’s young star Saim Ayub played a dazzling knock, smashing 71 off 38 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes. His fearless hitting made light work of the chase, supported by Sahibzada Farhan who scored 28 off 23 before getting out. Babar then calmly guided the team home as Pakistan reached 111 for 2 in just 13.1 overs.

Decider set for tomorrow in Lahore

With the series now tied at 1-1, the stage is set for a thrilling decider tomorrow at Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan will hope to continue their momentum after Mirza’s fiery spell and Babar’s record-breaking feat, while South Africa aim to fight back and seal the series.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Babar Azam

Babar Azam set for T20 comeback as Hesson shows faith

2m read
Babar Azam

Pakistan recall dropped Babar Azam for T20Is

1m read
South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (C) gestures as he celebrates after taking his seventh wicket of Pakistan's Asif Afridi, at the end of the first innings during the second day of the second Test cricket match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 21, 2025.

Keshav Maharaj breaks 22-year-old record vs Pakistan

2m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Babar Azam likely to return to T20I fold vs S. Africa

2m read