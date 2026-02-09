T20 World Cup India boycott row: You will hear some good news, Sethi says

Pakistan is scheduled to play against India on February 15 in Colombo
Dubai: Former PCB chief Najam Sethi has hinted at “good news” from current PCB president Mohsin Naqvi. Speaking during the Multan Sultans franchise auction, which was attended by senior Pakistan Cricket Board officials, Sethi said that developments beyond the Pakistan Super League could be announced within the next day or two.
“I think you will hear some good news beyond the PSL, thanks to Mohsin Naqvi, in the next day or two. For now, the less said, the better,” he remarked.
Meanwhile, the ownership of the Multan Sultans franchise was officially finalised on Tuesday following a high-intensity PSL auction held at the Lahore Expo Center. Walee Technologies, led by Group CEO Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, emerged as the successful bidder after securing the franchise for Rs2.4 billion — the highest bid in PSL history.
The auction began with a base price of Rs1.8 billion and attracted strong competition from prominent business leaders and technology sector innovators.
In Colombo, Pakistan’s players were on course with their preparations for their Group A fixture against the USA.
Fast bowler Salman Mirza said the team had been preparing as usual, with the broader picture in mind. “We are preparing for the entire World Cup. We will play according to the team we have to face. It will be the decision of the government, and we will do whatever we are told,” said the fast bowler.
