T20 World Cup India boycott row: You will hear some good news, Sethi says

Pakistan is scheduled to play against India on February 15 in Colombo

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrate after taking a co-ordinated catch to dismiss Netherlands' Michael Levitt during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, February 7, 2026.
Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrate after taking a co-ordinated catch to dismiss Netherlands' Michael Levitt during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, February 7, 2026.
AP

Dubai: Former PCB chief Najam Sethi has hinted at “good news” from current PCB president Mohsin Naqvi. Speaking during the Multan Sultans franchise auction, which was attended by senior Pakistan Cricket Board officials, Sethi said that developments beyond the Pakistan Super League could be announced within the next day or two.

“I think you will hear some good news beyond the PSL, thanks to Mohsin Naqvi, in the next day or two. For now, the less said, the better,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the ownership of the Multan Sultans franchise was officially finalised on Tuesday following a high-intensity PSL auction held at the Lahore Expo Center. Walee Technologies, led by Group CEO Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, emerged as the successful bidder after securing the franchise for Rs2.4 billion — the highest bid in PSL history.

The auction began with a base price of Rs1.8 billion and attracted strong competition from prominent business leaders and technology sector innovators.

In Colombo, Pakistan’s players were on course with their preparations for their Group A fixture against the USA.

Fast bowler Salman Mirza said the team had been preparing as usual, with the broader picture in mind. “We are preparing for the entire World Cup. We will play according to the team we have to face. It will be the decision of the government, and we will do whatever we are told,” said the fast bowler.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
