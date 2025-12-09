ILT20 is opening doors for emerging players, says Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner happy to see Indian players in the league
Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said the DP World ILT20 has been a perfect pathway for emerging players in the Gulf region and beyond.
“This year’s tournament is even better because players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have joined the competition. Cricket is spreading rapidly in the region, DP World ILT20 and the Emirates Cricket Board have done a great job supporting this growth. DP World ILT20 is opening doors for emerging players to gain valuable experience alongside top international stars.”
On players that have caught his eye, Harbhajan said: “Muhammad Waseem is always an exceptional batter for MI Emirates. Aayan Khan (Gulf Giants) is a very good bowler and cricketer. There are also promising fast bowlers, like Wasim Akram (Sharjah Warriorz), who bowls very quick spells. These are a few I’m mentioning now, but I am sure a lot more talent will come out.”
He added: “It’s all about getting the right opportunity at the right time, and the DP World ILT20 is providing that.”
In their season opener, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders began their campaign in style, posting 233/4 against Sharjah Warriorz for a 39-run win. Notably, the first-innings total was the second highest in ILT20 history. Liam Livingstone also took down Dwaine Pretorius for 33 runs in the final over, marking another league record.
Though the Knight Riders have not sustained the momentum, falling to two consecutive defeats in the last week, Harbhajan singled them out as one of the strongest teams in the mix.
Speaking about their dominant performance in the season opener, the former Indian spinner with over 700 international wickets across formats opined: “I feel Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are the team to beat in this tournament. Their performance against Sharjah Warriorz showed the depth and power of their batting lineup. Although every team is strong, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders look very well balanced and the team to beat this season.”
Appreciating the presence of familiar faces in the league, the 45-year-old said: “It’s lovely to see Indian players like Dinesh Karthik (Sharjah Warriorz), Piyush Chawla (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), and previously we had Robin Uthappa (Dubai Capitals) playing here. The Indian players who have recently retired are coming here to continue their passion for cricket.”
