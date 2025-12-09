GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
DP WORLD ILT20
DP WORLD ILT20
Sport /
DP World ILT20

ILT20 is opening doors for emerging players, says Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner happy to see Indian players in the league

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Commentators Ridhima Pathak, Harbhajan Singh and Nikhil Chopra during Season 4 of the DP World ILT20.
Commentators Ridhima Pathak, Harbhajan Singh and Nikhil Chopra during Season 4 of the DP World ILT20.

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said the DP World ILT20 has been a perfect pathway for emerging players in the Gulf region and beyond.

“This year’s tournament is even better because players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have joined the competition. Cricket is spreading rapidly in the region, DP World ILT20 and the Emirates Cricket Board have done a great job supporting this growth. DP World ILT20 is opening doors for emerging players to gain valuable experience alongside top international stars.”

On players that have caught his eye, Harbhajan said: “Muhammad Waseem is always an exceptional batter for MI Emirates. Aayan Khan (Gulf Giants) is a very good bowler and cricketer. There are also promising fast bowlers, like Wasim Akram (Sharjah Warriorz), who bowls very quick spells. These are a few I’m mentioning now, but I am sure a lot more talent will come out.”

He added: “It’s all about getting the right opportunity at the right time, and the DP World ILT20 is providing that.”

Dominant performance

In their season opener, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders began their campaign in style, posting 233/4 against Sharjah Warriorz for a 39-run win. Notably, the first-innings total was the second highest in ILT20 history. Liam Livingstone also took down Dwaine Pretorius for 33 runs in the final over, marking another league record.

Though the Knight Riders have not sustained the momentum, falling to two consecutive defeats in the last week, Harbhajan singled them out as one of the strongest teams in the mix.

Speaking about their dominant performance in the season opener, the former Indian spinner with over 700 international wickets across formats opined: “I feel Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are the team to beat in this tournament. Their performance against Sharjah Warriorz showed the depth and power of their batting lineup. Although every team is strong, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders look very well balanced and the team to beat this season.”

Appreciating the presence of familiar faces in the league, the 45-year-old said: “It’s lovely to see Indian players like Dinesh Karthik (Sharjah Warriorz), Piyush Chawla (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), and previously we had Robin Uthappa (Dubai Capitals) playing here. The Indian players who have recently retired are coming here to continue their passion for cricket.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Simon Doull, Waqar Younis, and Harbhajan Singh during the fireside chat at the celebration of the DP World ILT20 and Kuwait Cricket Board partnership

DP World ILT20 & Kuwait Cricket forge historic alliance

3m read
South Africa's Simon Harmer (3R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Kuldeep Yadav during the third day of the first Test cricket match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16, 2025.

Harbhajan: Such wickets can damage Test cricket future

2m read
Yo Yo Honey Singh to kick off world tour in Dubai

Yo Yo Honey Singh to kick off world tour in Dubai

2m read
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan and Pollard to feature in Abu Dhabi T10

3m read