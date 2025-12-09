ILT20 is opening doors for emerging players, says Harbhajan Singh

On players that have caught his eye, Harbhajan said: “Muhammad Waseem is always an exceptional batter for MI Emirates. Aayan Khan (Gulf Giants) is a very good bowler and cricketer. There are also promising fast bowlers, like Wasim Akram (Sharjah Warriorz), who bowls very quick spells. These are a few I’m mentioning now, but I am sure a lot more talent will come out.”

Speaking about their dominant performance in the season opener, the former Indian spinner with over 700 international wickets across formats opined: “I feel Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are the team to beat in this tournament. Their performance against Sharjah Warriorz showed the depth and power of their batting lineup. Although every team is strong, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders look very well balanced and the team to beat this season.”

