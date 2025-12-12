Drunk driver ordered to pay Dh30,000 to delivery rider in Abu Dhabi

Court rules compensation for physical injuries, lost income, and emotional distress
Abu Dhabi: A civil court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a driver to pay Dh30,000 in compensation to a delivery rider after hitting him while driving under the influence of alcohol, an incident that caused both physical injury and financial hardship.
The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court ruled that the driver, who had already been convicted in a criminal court and fined Dh20,000 alongside a one-year suspension of his driving licence, must compensate the rider for both material losses and emotional distress.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the victim was riding a motorcycle when the intoxicated driver collided with him, resulting in torn ligaments, damage to the bike, and a complete loss of income. The plaintiff also incurred medical expenses and reported psychological harm following the accident.
The delivery worker filed a civil lawsuit against the driver and his insurance company, seeking Dh100,000 in damages, plus 5% annual interest and immediate enforcement of the judgment. The insurer, in turn, filed a subrogation claim to hold the driver financially responsible for any amount it might be required to pay.
The court noted that the criminal verdict had already established the driver’s liability, confirming he had been operating the vehicle under the influence in violation of UAE traffic law and that his negligence caused injuries and damage to two vehicles. Medical reports supported the extent of the claimant’s harm.
Citing UAE motor insurance regulations, the court observed that insurance companies can recover compensation paid if a driver causes an accident while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.
The court ruled that the driver and the insurance company are jointly liable to pay Dh30,000 in compensation, plus legal costs. In its judgment on the subrogation claim, the court ordered the driver to reimburse the insurer for any amount paid to the claimant within the limits of the awarded compensation.
