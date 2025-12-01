GOLD/FOREX
DP World ILT20 returns for another exciting chapter

Defending champions Dubai Capitals take on Desert Vipers as Season 4 begins from Tuesday

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Captains from all six franchises with the trophy ahead of the tournament.
Dubai: Defending champions Dubai Capitals will face the Desert Vipers in the opening match as Season 4 of the DP World ILT20 kicks off Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The matchup is a repeat of last season’s final. Festivities will begin at 6pm local time, with world-renowned singer Ali Zafar leading the opening ceremony.

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, returning to the Dubai Capitals for a second straight year, remarked: “It’s good to be here. We always love this tournament. Last year we won, but we’re looking forward to another successful season. It’s a huge platform for everybody. We have got some new faces and they are very keen to do something for the team. This is a mega event, so as professionals it’s important for us to get our mindset right. We know the conditions, so we should be able to adapt. We had amazing support and we’re looking forward to more of the same.”

This season marks the first-ever Season 4 Player Auction and the addition of players from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Across the competition’s six teams, 34 matches will be contested, culminating in the final on January 4, 2026.

Lockie Ferguson, who guided the Desert Vipers to their second ILT20 final last year, emphasised the unity and depth within the squad: “It feels like a family. The boys really get along, and we played great cricket throughout the tournament last season, so this year we’re looking to do even better. We have some new faces, so I’m excited about it. I’m looking forward to working alongside Naseem Shah, David Payne and Khuzaima Tanveer as well in a well-balanced bowling attack. What’s great about this tournament is that the young players get a chance to learn very quickly.”

Power and depth

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will captain the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as they aim to rebound from finishing last in Season 3. Holder noted: “We all want to win. It’s simple for us — we just need to be disciplined and execute our plans. It’s a long tournament, so we’ll take each game as it comes. It’s good to have guys who are familiar with each other. We have a lot of power and depth in our line-up, so the task for us will be to figure out how to put it all together.”

For the Gulf Giants — champions in 2023 but absent from last season’s playoffs — England’s Moeen Ali said he is energised by the team’s new direction: “The quality has gone up, and I’m excited to be part of a new team. We’ve gone in a different direction with our players. I think what’s important is how good our local players are, and we’re hoping to get back to where our squad belongs, which is competing for the title. As a side, we’re going to try and entertain our fans as much as we can.”

Kieron Pollard, stepping in as captain for MI Emirates in place of Nicholas Pooran, expressed optimism: “We love the place itself. The UAE is always exciting and it’s a good place to play cricket, which gives us an added incentive. We’re hoping things go our way. We just need to play consistent cricket — it’s a matter of understanding what’s needed at a particular time. Going into the season from a planning perspective, we got exactly the team we needed. We have great UAE players like Muhammad Waseem, Rohid, and Zahoor Khan. In this tournament, we always see the best international players, so the level of competition is very high.”

Wonderful addition

Sharjah Warriorz pacer Tim Southee added that he’s eager to begin: “I’m looking forward to the season. The quality of our side and the other teams is amazing, but even the quality of local players has been so good. Dinesh Karthik’s experience will be a wonderful addition to the team. We’re looking to build on what we did in Season 3 — there’s a lot of balance in the squad. We’ve seen the improvement in UAE cricket, and I’m sure the same will be true for the players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.”

