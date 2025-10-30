DP World ILT20 unveils new mascot design, celebrating UAE's young creativity

The competition received an overwhelming number of entries from students in the UAE
The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) concluded its first-ever Mascot Design Competition this week — an inspiring initiative that ran from 4 July to 21 September, capturing the imagination of students across the UAE.
The competition received an overwhelming number of entries, showcasing the extraordinary creativity, enthusiasm, and energy that cricket inspires among young minds. It became a nationwide celebration of sport, culture, and community — uniting schools and students through their shared love of the game.
The grand unveiling ceremony took place at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Oud Metha, where Levin Veeroy Fernandes was officially announced as the winner. His imaginative design — Habibi and Habibti — was brought to life and unveiled as the official mascots of the DP World ILT20, set to become the faces of the league for seasons to come.
The event featured a lively reveal, with Levin’s creation presented before a vibrant audience, celebrating not only his creativity but also the remarkable participation of schools and students across the UAE.
The DP World ILT20 extended heartfelt thanks to all participants for their outstanding contributions, each bringing unique ideas and perspectives that reinforced the league’s mission to inspire young minds and celebrate the spirit of cricket.
“On behalf of the DP World International League T20, I want to thank all participants for their efforts. For us, you are all winners. We are delighted with the incredible interest this competition generated across the UAE. The DP World ILT20 is all about the UAE and the development of the sport among present and future generations of cricketers," said David White, CEO, DP World ILT20. "Cricket has united communities and nationalities across the country for more than four decades, and with the league’s continued growth, the future of cricket in the UAE — and across the Gulf region — is bright and exciting.”
Indian High Group of Schools CEO Shri Punit MK Vasu added: “Our partnership with DP World ILT20 provides a remarkable platform for our learners to witness world-class cricket in Dubai while embracing the deeper lessons the sport imparts. At The Indian High Group of Schools, we believe cricket’s enduring spirit fosters respect, discipline, leadership, resilience, teamwork, and composure under pressure — values that shape not just athletes, but well-rounded, future-ready individuals prepared to lead with integrity, ethics, and purpose in a global arena.”
The DP World International League T20 Season 4 is set to kick off on Tuesday, 2 December 2025 (UAE National Day), with a blockbuster opening. The six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.
