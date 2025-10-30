DP World ILT20 unveils new mascot design, celebrating UAE's young creativity

“On behalf of the DP World International League T20, I want to thank all participants for their efforts. For us, you are all winners. We are delighted with the incredible interest this competition generated across the UAE. The DP World ILT20 is all about the UAE and the development of the sport among present and future generations of cricketers," said David White, CEO, DP World ILT20. "Cricket has united communities and nationalities across the country for more than four decades, and with the league’s continued growth, the future of cricket in the UAE — and across the Gulf region — is bright and exciting.”