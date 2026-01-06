GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
DP WORLD ILT20
DP WORLD ILT20
Sport /
DP World ILT20

Longer format important for UAE cricket growth, Wasim Akram says

ILT20 definitely up there with the top leagues in the world, Pakistan legend says

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Wasim Akram at the DP World ILT20 auction.
Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Wasim Akram at the DP World ILT20 auction.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Pakistan legend Wasim Akram believes UAE cricket must embrace longer format matches if it hopes to compete consistently with the world’s top teams.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ILT20 final, the 59-year-old stressed the importance of red-ball and extended overs cricket in player development.

“If you want to improve your cricket, you need longer-format cricket,” Akram said. “You don’t have to jump straight into four-day matches. You can start with two- or three-day games — maybe two-day matches with 75 to 90 overs per innings.

“That way, players learn how to bat for long periods, how to apply technique, how to set batsmen up and get them out. In T20 cricket, you mostly get wickets by batsmen playing shots. Longer formats teach patience and skill,” he added.

Akram suggested UAE cricket gradually build towards three-day matches, calling longer-format cricket “very, very important” for the country’s future.

The DP World ILT20 concluded in thrilling fashion on Sunday, with Desert Vipers crowned champions after a commanding 46-run victory over MI Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Praising the rapid rise of the league, Akram said the atmosphere around the tournament showed its growing stature. “You can see the atmosphere — packed stands, families, kids. That tells you this league is going places,” he said. “It’s definitely up there with the top leagues in the world. The quality of cricket has been exceptional, with so many last-over finishes and even Super Overs.”

Developing UAE players

Akram also highlighted the league’s role in developing UAE players, particularly local fast bowlers and batters. “What really made me happy was how well the UAE players performed,” he said. “Their seamers and batsmen have been outstanding — players like Muhammad Waseem, Khuzaima Tanveer, Ajay Kumar and Zahoor Khan, who was unfortunate to get injured.

“The facilities here are world-class. You can’t ask for more. Tanveer has been excellent — 15 wickets and a great length. Ajay has impressed everyone, and Zahoor is a specialist. Even young players like Ayaan and Haider are now known names in world cricket.”

Calling the ILT20 a “perfect platform” for local talent, Akram pointed out the visible improvement from the league’s first season to its fourth. “If you compare year one to year four, the improvement is massive,” he said. “UAE players are now featuring in batting awards, MVP discussions, and bowling charts. Earlier, people didn’t know these players. Now everyone knows who they are and what they bring. Every year, the performances are getting better — and that shows how much local talent is improving.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shoaib Malik

ILT20 helping expand cricket’s global reach: Malik

2m read
ILT20 has grown tremendously, Waqar Younis says

ILT20 has grown tremendously, Waqar Younis says

2m read
Ayaan Misbah starred with a magnificent 163 against Malaysia.

UAE ready to surprise Pakistan in key U19 Asia Cup tie

2m read
Captains during the pre-tournament press conference.

Will India-Pakistan clash see another handshake row?

1m read