Longer format important for UAE cricket growth, Wasim Akram says

Praising the rapid rise of the league, Akram said the atmosphere around the tournament showed its growing stature. “You can see the atmosphere — packed stands, families, kids. That tells you this league is going places,” he said. “It’s definitely up there with the top leagues in the world. The quality of cricket has been exceptional, with so many last-over finishes and even Super Overs.”

Calling the ILT20 a “perfect platform” for local talent, Akram pointed out the visible improvement from the league’s first season to its fourth. “If you compare year one to year four, the improvement is massive,” he said. “UAE players are now featuring in batting awards, MVP discussions, and bowling charts. Earlier, people didn’t know these players. Now everyone knows who they are and what they bring. Every year, the performances are getting better — and that shows how much local talent is improving.”

Akram also highlighted the league’s role in developing UAE players, particularly local fast bowlers and batters. “What really made me happy was how well the UAE players performed,” he said. “Their seamers and batsmen have been outstanding — players like Muhammad Waseem, Khuzaima Tanveer, Ajay Kumar and Zahoor Khan, who was unfortunate to get injured.

