Longer format important for UAE cricket growth, Wasim Akram says

ILT20 definitely up there with the top leagues in the world, Pakistan legend says
Dubai: Pakistan legend Wasim Akram believes UAE cricket must embrace longer format matches if it hopes to compete consistently with the world’s top teams.
Speaking on the sidelines of the ILT20 final, the 59-year-old stressed the importance of red-ball and extended overs cricket in player development.
“If you want to improve your cricket, you need longer-format cricket,” Akram said. “You don’t have to jump straight into four-day matches. You can start with two- or three-day games — maybe two-day matches with 75 to 90 overs per innings.
“That way, players learn how to bat for long periods, how to apply technique, how to set batsmen up and get them out. In T20 cricket, you mostly get wickets by batsmen playing shots. Longer formats teach patience and skill,” he added.
Akram suggested UAE cricket gradually build towards three-day matches, calling longer-format cricket “very, very important” for the country’s future.
The DP World ILT20 concluded in thrilling fashion on Sunday, with Desert Vipers crowned champions after a commanding 46-run victory over MI Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Praising the rapid rise of the league, Akram said the atmosphere around the tournament showed its growing stature. “You can see the atmosphere — packed stands, families, kids. That tells you this league is going places,” he said. “It’s definitely up there with the top leagues in the world. The quality of cricket has been exceptional, with so many last-over finishes and even Super Overs.”
Akram also highlighted the league’s role in developing UAE players, particularly local fast bowlers and batters. “What really made me happy was how well the UAE players performed,” he said. “Their seamers and batsmen have been outstanding — players like Muhammad Waseem, Khuzaima Tanveer, Ajay Kumar and Zahoor Khan, who was unfortunate to get injured.
“The facilities here are world-class. You can’t ask for more. Tanveer has been excellent — 15 wickets and a great length. Ajay has impressed everyone, and Zahoor is a specialist. Even young players like Ayaan and Haider are now known names in world cricket.”
Calling the ILT20 a “perfect platform” for local talent, Akram pointed out the visible improvement from the league’s first season to its fourth. “If you compare year one to year four, the improvement is massive,” he said. “UAE players are now featuring in batting awards, MVP discussions, and bowling charts. Earlier, people didn’t know these players. Now everyone knows who they are and what they bring. Every year, the performances are getting better — and that shows how much local talent is improving.”
