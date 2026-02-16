GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Rohit Sharma hugs Wasim Akram and internet loves it

India-Pakistan tie at T20 World Cup once again began without customary captains’ handshake

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
X

Dubai: With the handshake row dominating headlines at every India—Pakistan clash, a video of former India captain Rohit Sharma sharing a warm hug with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has gone viral.

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs, but the match once again began without the customary captains’ handshake — a practice that was dropped during last year’s Asia Cup in Dubai.

After the game in Colombo, Rohit walked onto the field alongside Akram for the trophy presentation. The two appeared in high spirits, laughing and embracing in a moment that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Fans’ reactions

The clip sparked mixed reactions online. Many praised the duo for keeping sportsmanship above politics, while others questioned whether the hug broke protocol.

One fan wrote, “Legends hug, kids don’t shake hands.” Some critics labelled the gesture a “protocol breach,” but others applauded it as a sign of mutual respect between two cricketing greats.

However, Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad weighed in on the incident. Speaking on a TV show, Shehzad remarked, “Wasim bhai always finds a way to shake hands. He shakes hands wherever it’s necessary.

“It is a good thing. He has his own examples. Wherever you are, do what is appropriate. He explains this,” he added.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
