Watch: Rohit Sharma hugs Wasim Akram and internet loves it

India-Pakistan tie at T20 World Cup once again began without customary captains’ handshake
Dubai: With the handshake row dominating headlines at every India—Pakistan clash, a video of former India captain Rohit Sharma sharing a warm hug with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has gone viral.
India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs, but the match once again began without the customary captains’ handshake — a practice that was dropped during last year’s Asia Cup in Dubai.
After the game in Colombo, Rohit walked onto the field alongside Akram for the trophy presentation. The two appeared in high spirits, laughing and embracing in a moment that quickly caught fans’ attention.
The clip sparked mixed reactions online. Many praised the duo for keeping sportsmanship above politics, while others questioned whether the hug broke protocol.
One fan wrote, “Legends hug, kids don’t shake hands.” Some critics labelled the gesture a “protocol breach,” but others applauded it as a sign of mutual respect between two cricketing greats.
However, Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad weighed in on the incident. Speaking on a TV show, Shehzad remarked, “Wasim bhai always finds a way to shake hands. He shakes hands wherever it’s necessary.
“It is a good thing. He has his own examples. Wherever you are, do what is appropriate. He explains this,” he added.