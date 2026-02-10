Cricket the big winner as India, Pakistan get ready for Sunday’s clash

Back in the 1970s and the early 80s, when we were young and cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan wasn’t as big as it is today, it was the hockey contests between the two countries that captured our imagination. The two Asian neighbours were superpowers prior to the synthetic turf era and any clash between the two nations — be it in the World Cup, the Olympics, the now scrapped Champions Trophy or even the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament in Malaysia — was quite the occasion. Sadly, hockey has since failed to elicit similar emotions among the new generation, as dominance in the game has shifted elsewhere.