Legends 90 League Season 4 will be held in March next year
Dubai: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has tipped India as clear favourites to defend the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin in February next year.
“I think India has a very good chance of winning the T20 World Cup. They are a strong team and will enjoy home advantage. They know the conditions better than anyone else,” Harbhajan said on the sidelines of the Legends 90 League Season 4 launch in Dubai on Friday. “However, handling World Cup pressure better than the others will be the most important factor.”
The launch event was also attended by former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy and England batter James Vince.
Harbhajan warned against complacency, pointing out that several strong teams could challenge India’s title defence. “Australia are always a very good side and top contenders in any tournament. South Africa are also strong contenders given their current form — they’ve played some outstanding cricket of late,” he said.
“Afghanistan are another very strong team, especially with their spinners. In these conditions, they can beat anyone. So these are my four picks for the semi-finals,” added the 45-year-old.
Speaking about potential standout performers, Harbhajan said it was difficult to single out just one or two players. “There will be quite a few, but Abhishek Sharma is a key player to watch. Hardik Pandya is someone who can win games on his own. Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t scored many runs recently, but his time will come.”
He also praised India’s bowling attack, saying, “We have an unbelievable bowling line-up — (Jasprit) Bumrah, Arshdeep (Singh) and others. On any given day, if four or five players perform, Team India will be right at the top. I can’t pick just one player because they are all match-winners.”
Indian Test captain Shubman Gill, who was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad after a lean run in the format, was also backed by Harbhajan. “This is not a negative signal for Gill. The competition is intense and there are many players who can fill those slots and perform for the team. It’s not the end of the road for him. He is a great player with a beautiful technique, and I’m sure he will make a strong comeback. We should also remember that he is still the Test captain.”
Talking about the Legends 90 League, Harbhajan said, “The league has carved out a unique space in world cricket by bringing together iconic players in an exciting and innovative format. It’s encouraging to see how it has grown over the years, and Season 4 promises to be bigger and better for fans.”
JP Duminy highlighted the appeal of the format, stating, “What makes the Legends 90 League special is the intensity packed into a short format. The 90-ball concept keeps the game fast, aggressive and entertaining, while still allowing experienced players to showcase their skills at the highest level.”
England batter James Vince echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This league strikes a great balance between nostalgia and modern cricket. Fans get to see legendary names alongside current stars, and the energy around the Legends 90 League is truly exciting.”
Over the past three seasons, the Legends 90 League has featured some of the biggest names in world cricket, including Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Chris Gayle.
League Director Shivain Sharma said, “Our focus over the last three seasons has been on building a credible, competitive and fan-first cricketing property. The Legends 90 League was conceived to celebrate the game’s legacy while presenting it in a modern, high-energy format. Season 4 marks an important step as we continue to strengthen the league’s on-field quality, global appeal and long-term vision.”
The fourth season of the Legends 90 League is scheduled to be played in March 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox