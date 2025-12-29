“I think India has a very good chance of winning the T20 World Cup. They are a strong team and will enjoy home advantage. They know the conditions better than anyone else,” Harbhajan said on the sidelines of the Legends 90 League Season 4 launch in Dubai on Friday. “However, handling World Cup pressure better than the others will be the most important factor.”

League Director Shivain Sharma said, “Our focus over the last three seasons has been on building a credible, competitive and fan-first cricketing property. The Legends 90 League was conceived to celebrate the game’s legacy while presenting it in a modern, high-energy format. Season 4 marks an important step as we continue to strengthen the league’s on-field quality, global appeal and long-term vision.”

Talking about the Legends 90 League, Harbhajan said, “The league has carved out a unique space in world cricket by bringing together iconic players in an exciting and innovative format. It’s encouraging to see how it has grown over the years, and Season 4 promises to be bigger and better for fans.”

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill, who was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad after a lean run in the format, was also backed by Harbhajan. “This is not a negative signal for Gill. The competition is intense and there are many players who can fill those slots and perform for the team. It’s not the end of the road for him. He is a great player with a beautiful technique, and I’m sure he will make a strong comeback. We should also remember that he is still the Test captain.”

He also praised India’s bowling attack, saying, “We have an unbelievable bowling line-up — (Jasprit) Bumrah, Arshdeep (Singh) and others. On any given day, if four or five players perform, Team India will be right at the top. I can’t pick just one player because they are all match-winners.”

Speaking about potential standout performers, Harbhajan said it was difficult to single out just one or two players. “There will be quite a few, but Abhishek Sharma is a key player to watch. Hardik Pandya is someone who can win games on his own. Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t scored many runs recently, but his time will come.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.