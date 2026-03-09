If India want to win a cricket World Cup, pick a Malayali and a Sardar

Whether players from every part of the country receive fair opportunities is a debate that often surfaces in Indian cricket and it will probably continue for years. However, one interesting detail stands out in India’s World Cup history. Every time the team has lifted the trophy, the squad has included at least one Malayali player and one Sikh player. You can debate many factors behind India’s success, but for the sake of fun this statistic certainly deserves a mention. It may simply be a coincidence, yet the pattern is difficult to ignore