If India want to win a cricket World Cup, pick a Malayali and a Sardar

From 1983 to 2026: Every Indian World Cup win has a Malayali and a Sardar
Superstitions are common in sports. Players follow routines and fans develop their own beliefs. Cricket is no different. While performance, talent and tactics decide matches, Indian fans have often noticed certain patterns. It is important to note that we do not endorse any superstition because such beliefs are completely unscientific.
Still, after India’s dominant 96 run victory over New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad, one interesting trend continues to catch attention. Every time India has won a World Cup, the squad has included at least one Malayali player and at least one Sikh player. This time that Malayali player and became the hero as well.
The trend goes all the way back to India’s historic 1983 ODI World Cup triumph under Kapil Dev. That squad had Malayali pacer Sunil Valson and Sikh fast bowler Balwinder Sandhu.
Interestingly, Valson did not play a single match in the tournament, but fans still remember his presence as the beginning of what many jokingly call now as India’s “lucky charm”.
Since then, the pattern has appeared in every World Cup India has won.
1983 ODI World Cup
Malayali: Sunil Valson
Sikh: Balwinder Sandhu
2007 T20 World Cup
Malayali: S Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa (half Malayali)
Sikh: Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh
2011 ODI World Cup
Malayali: S Sreesanth
Sikh: Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh
2024 T20 World Cup
Malayali: Sanju Samson (didn't play a single game)
Sikh: Arshdeep Singh
2026 T20 World Cup
Malayali: Sanju Samson (Player of the tournament)
Sikh: Arshdeep Singh
Malayali pacer, Sreesanth took the catch that sealed India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 against Pakistan, and he was also part of the playing XI in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.
In recent years, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh have carried this interesting trend forward. Unlike some earlier tournaments where the players were not always in the playing eleven, both played important roles in India’s latest triumph.
Sanju enjoyed a remarkable tournament in 2026, producing one of the most memorable comebacks of the competition. He was not part of the playing eleven at the start, but the wicketkeeper batter forced his way back into the side with a series of match winning performances. Samson finished the tournament with 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and was named Player of the Tournament. His defining moment came in the final when he smashed a brilliant 89 from just 46 balls, powering India to a massive total of 255 for 5.
He also played crucial knocks in the Super 8 stage and the semi final, delivering when the team needed him most. It was a true clutch campaign from the Malayali star.
Arshdeep Singh, meanwhile, continued to be one of India’s most reliable bowlers. The left arm pacer delivered crucial breakthroughs with the new ball and controlled the scoring in the death overs, becoming a key figure in India’s bowling attack across both the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups.
Whether players from every part of the country receive fair opportunities is a debate that often surfaces in Indian cricket and it will probably continue for years. However, one interesting detail stands out in India’s World Cup history. Every time the team has lifted the trophy, the squad has included at least one Malayali player and one Sikh player. You can debate many factors behind India’s success, but for the sake of fun this statistic certainly deserves a mention. It may simply be a coincidence, yet the pattern is difficult to ignore