Harbhajan Singh and Kieron Pollard to feature in Abu Dhabi T10

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Mulk Holdings and T10 Global Sports, said, “The franchises have shown their hand with some smart picks and bold moves at the draft. From surprise selections to strategic additions, it’s clear the teams are gearing up for a thrilling edition of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10. Cricket’s fastest format continues to grow each year, and it’s always been our mission to deliver the most entertaining version of the game to fans around the world.”

Vista Riders have fortified their squad by adding India’s World Cup-winning pacer S. Sreesanth, whose experience and skill will be key to leading the bowling attack. In the batting department, the team will rely on Faf du Plessis and Matthew Wade to provide quick runs and set the tone at the top. With a versatile team, the Riders seem to have their eyes set on the trophy.

The Delhi Bulls are coming in with a skilled squad for the Abu Dhabi T10, led by two of the most seasoned all-rounders in the shorter format Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine. Their unmatched experience and match-winning abilities make them key players for the team. Adding more power, the Bulls have big guns like Tim David, Rovman Powell, and Phil Salt, making for one of the most potent batting line-ups to watch out for in the upcoming tournament.

The Deccan Gladiators boast one of the most powerful batting line-ups in the Abu Dhabi T10, featuring Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, and Marcus Stoinis, all known for their big-hitting ability. In addition, David Wiese’s all-round experience and his ability to contribute with both bat and ball provides the team with great balance and depth, making the Gladiators one of the most lethal sides in the tournament.

The Aspin Stallions have added former India spinner Harbhajan Singh to their squad for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10. His experience and leadership will play a major role in guiding the team through their debut at the competition. With Harbhajan’s spin, Sam Billings’ smart batting, Tymal Mills’ pace, and Andre Fletcher’s explosive hitting, the Stallions have built a formidable team for the upcoming tournament.

Moeen Ali is expected to play a key role for the Titans, not only as a hard-hitting batter but also as a crucial option in the spin department. With some proven performers in the ranks, the Ajman Titans look well-prepared for a strong campaign in the tournament.

