Is Shoaib Malik marrying Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar?

Rumours of the wedding are spreading rapidly on different social media platforms

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Wedding rumours surrounding former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik are once again making headlines. Speculation circulating on social media suggests that the cricketer is set to marry popular Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar on February 27. However, neither Malik nor Sattar has officially confirmed these claims, but the rumours have spread rapidly online, drawing strong reactions from social media users.

If the rumour is anything to go by, this will be Malik’s fourth marriage. Malik was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002; the couple divorced after nearly eight years. In 2010, he married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

They were together for over a decade before separating in 2024. The former couple shares a son, who currently lives with Mirza.

Shortly after the separation, Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 20, 2024. Although there has been no official confirmation of any problems in that marriage, ongoing online chatter has fuelled the latest round of speculation.

Who is Vaneeza Sattar?

Sattar is an emerging Pakistani television actress gaining recognition for her performance in the Hum TV drama Laadli. In the serial, she plays the role of Nazo, a spoiled younger sister of three brothers. Her portrayal of a negative character has earned praise and helped her stand out among new actors.

Originally from Karachi, Sattar completed her graduation at Karachi University. She comes from a financially stable family and shares a close bond with her mother and sister, frequently posting pictures and videos with them on social media.

