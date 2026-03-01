Bahrain arrests two for social media posts showing support in violation of public order laws

Ministry classified the behaviour as a legal violation aimed at disrupting public order
Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has announced that the Cybercrime Department at the General Directorate for Anti-Corruption, Economic and Electronic Security has arrested two individuals, aged 27 and 37, for misusing social media platforms.
The ministry said the suspects filmed and broadcast live content and video clips, which they later shared through their accounts on social media platforms in a manner that constituted a legal violation and could harm security and public order, as well as provoke public opinion.
The administration confirmed that the necessary legal procedures are under way in preparation for referring the individuals to the Public Prosecution.