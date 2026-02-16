UAE and Bahrain launch ‘single travel point’ to slash airport queues

Biometric pre-clearance lets travellers finish entry formalities before departure
Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Bahrain have launched a pilot phase of a new “single travel point” initiative designed to streamline air travel between the two countries, in a move that reflects growing regional integration in aviation, security and digital infrastructure.
The project, announced on Monday, allows Emirati and Bahraini citizens to complete travel procedures in their country of departure, reducing waiting times and congestion at arrival airports. The scheme is expected to support tourism and trade, strengthen economic growth and deepen security cooperation.
The initiative is being implemented in the UAE by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, in partnership with Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior and the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The first phase will be rolled out at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain International Airport.
Under the system, travellers from both countries will undergo pre-departure registration through integrated digital platforms that include biometric verification, electronic gates and real-time data processing. Passenger data will be shared securely between authorities before arrival, allowing travellers to move through airports more quickly and with fewer formalities.
The system would reduce queues, speed up entry procedures and create a more comfortable and secure travel experience. The model also aims to improve the accuracy of identity checks and enhance border security.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, said the project is one of the Gulf region’s most innovative initiatives to improve mobility. He said it reflects a shared commitment among Gulf countries to deploy advanced technologies and strengthen partnerships at local, regional and international levels.
Al Khaili added that the initiative is expected to increase tourism flows and commercial exchange, while positioning airports in both countries as key gateways for travel within the region.
Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Acting Director General of Ports at the authority, said the project demonstrates the advanced level of strategic integration between the two countries. He said digital connectivity and pre-clearance systems would ensure efficiency and security while protecting personal data.
The system, he added, represents a step towards a broader vision of smart mobility across the Gulf, with the potential to expand to other countries in the future.
Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Experience Officer at Etihad Airways, said the airline was proud to be part of an initiative that redefines travel between the UAE and Bahrain.
He said the programme aligns with the airline’s strategy to enhance the passenger journey before boarding. Travellers on Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain will be able to complete entry procedures in advance and move seamlessly from departure to arrival.
“This project represents an exceptional milestone that places our region at the forefront of the global aviation sector,” he said. “We see it as the starting point for a wider, integrated smart travel ecosystem that could extend to additional destinations.”