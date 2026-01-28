Project aims to reduce airport congestion and streamline travel operations
Dubai has unveiled a new project that could let passengers check-in for their flights at various locations across the city, and then transport them straight to the departure terminals via secure vehicles.
Launched under the Dubai 10X initiative, the project is one of the three approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.
Developed as part of the initiative’s third phase, the projects aim to reshape key sectors including mobility, health and travel through government collaboration, innovation and service delivery.
The newly approved initiatives include the 20-Minute City, led by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), the Disease Early Detection System, led by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and the City Terminal Project, led by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP).
Sheikh Hamdan said that the Dubai 10X initiative has driven an exponential leap in Dubai’s government operations, embedding a culture of innovation and collaboration among government leaders and employees and encouraging a shift from traditional practices to comprehensive innovation in developing and executing government projects.
“Accelerating government performance is central to our future vision. We will continue to empower government entities to pioneer bold, high-impact projects that redefine excellence in public service,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
He praised the efforts of the government teams participating in the third phase of 10X, commending their outstanding efforts, commitment to collaboration, the exchange of expertise and successful experiences, and their belief in the importance of government innovation in advancing Dubai’s future vision.
The three projects were selected from a pool of 79 ideas developed by over 120 employees representing 33 government entities in Dubai. Some of the proposals involved collaboration among as many as 11 entities. They were evaluated based on their impact potential, implementation timelines, cross-government integration, and quality-of-life outcomes for residents.
The urban mobility initiative was launched to ensure that residents can access 80 percent of essential services within 20 minutes through walking, cycling and sustainable transport. Launched in partnership with Dubai Municipality and Dubai Police, the pilot project is set to improve road safety, increase shaded green areas and introduce flexible mobility corridors. Implementation began in Al Barsha 2.
Focusing on proactive, predictive healthcare, the project enables early diagnosis and improved care outcomes while reducing treatment costs. The pilot phase targets diabetes, which currently costs Dubai an estimated Dh2.78 billion annually. The initiative spans multiple hospitals and health centres, including Canadian Specialist Hospital, Aster Clinics, King’s College Hospital London, Medcare Hospital and HMS Mirdif Hospital.
Designed to improve travel efficiency and passenger experience, the project enables travellers to complete check-in procedures at locations across Dubai before being transported directly to airport departure halls via secure vehicles. This approach will reduce airport congestion and streamline travel operations. The project is developed in collaboration with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Police, Emirates, Dubai Airports, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, and e& Group.
