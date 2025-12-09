Dubai launches citywide one-time contactless hotel check-in system

New biometric check-in lets visitors skip hotel desks as Dubai ramps up digital services
Dubai: Dubai is rolling out a citywide one-time contactless hotel check-in system that will allow visitors to complete their registration before arrival and bypass reception desks entirely, the government announced on Tuesday. The move positions Dubai as the first destination to introduce the solution across all hotels and holiday homes, forming part of the emirate’s push to accelerate digital services under its Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.
The new capability, developed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and already available through several authorised technology providers, enables guests to upload identification documents and biometric data once through their mobile phones. The information remains valid until the ID expires, allowing repeat visitors to verify their identity through a quick facial-recognition step on future stays. Repeat travellers make up nearly one-quarter of Dubai’s annual visitor base.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s approach to embedding technology into everyday city services to support growth in tourism and business travel.
He said the rollout aligns with D33’s objective to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub offering seamless urban experiences.
The system is now available for immediate integration across Dubai’s hospitality sector. Hotels and holiday home operators can plug the check-in tool into their existing apps or web platforms without major infrastructure changes, DET said.
Travellers will be able to complete all check-in steps remotely, including identity verification, significantly reducing the time spent at counters upon arrival. Once implemented widely, guests can walk directly to their rooms at participating hotels.
DET said the platform is designed with additional use cases in mind. It may eventually support other services such as car rentals, allowing a single authentication process to streamline multiple touchpoints during a visitor’s stay. The initiative builds on Dubai's broader deployment of smart technologies, such as automated passport-control tunnels at Dubai International Airport, which have cut processing times to seconds.
Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said the technology marks a “pivotal moment” for the hospitality sector and shows how collaboration between public and private entities can drive transformation. He said the system supports D33 targets and strengthens the tourism ecosystem’s contribution to the wider economy.
Dubai’s hospitality industry remains central to the emirate’s global competitiveness. The city counts 820 hotels and hotel apartments, with international visitors reaching 15.70 million in the first ten months of 2025 — a 5% year-on-year increase. Guests generated 36.71 million room nights during the period.
Officials say the new check-in platform will enhance operational efficiency, improve visitor satisfaction and support Dubai’s aim of maintaining long-term tourism growth as it scales toward its D33 milestones.
