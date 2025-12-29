Oman hotels see record revenue growth as occupancy and travel rise

Dubai: Oman’s hospitality sector maintained strong momentum through the first nine months of 2025, as robust domestic and international travel lifted hotel occupancy, guest volumes, and total revenues. According to new research by Cavendish Maxwell, hotel revenues rose more than 18% year-on-year to reach OMR193.4 million ($505 million) by the end of September, marking the strongest nine-month performance on record.

“ Oman’s hospitality industry performed strongly to the end of Q3 2025, with robust demand from domestic and international travellers,” said Khalil Al Zadjali, Head of Oman at Cavendish Maxwell. “Government investment, population growth, targeted marketing initiatives and evolving travel patterns are all playing key roles in the success of the sector, which is set to enjoy further growth, resilience and diversity in 2026 and beyond.”

Guest arrivals at 3–5 star hotels reached 1.7 million during the first nine months of 2025, a 9% increase compared with the same period last year. Omani nationals accounted for 38% of total guests, underlining the strength of domestic tourism. European visitors ranked second at 24.7%, followed by travellers from Asia (14.4%) and the GCC (9.9%). Other Arab nationals contributed 4.5%, while guests from the Americas, Oceania, and Africa made up the rest.

Muscat International Airport continued to dominate traffic, serving 9.8 million passengers or nearly 87% of the total. Salalah International Airport ranked second with 1.4 million passengers, of which more than a fifth arrived during the Khareef season, a key travel period that boosted both air traffic and hotel demand in the southern Dhofar Governorate.

