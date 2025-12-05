World's tallest hotel Ciel Tower tops Dubai skyline by accident

Ciel Tower world's tallest hotel rises 377m from tight Dubai plot
Dubai: Dubai has officially unveiled a new record-breaker on its iconic skyline: Ciel Dubai Marina, which, at 377 meters high, is now the world’s tallest hotel. The record-breaking height was achieved almost inadvertently, as the project evolved unexpectedly during its development phase. Rob Burns, CEO of project developer The First Group, revealed the surprise of the final result.
“We knew we wanted to build something spectacular,” Burns told CNN Travel. “But we certainly didn’t plan on building the tallest hotel in the world.”
Despite the building's massive scale, the Ciel Tower was born from a tight constraint, that is, a small footprint. The entire structure rises from a plot measuring about 3,600 square meters, slightly smaller than a professional soccer pitch, which is considered a tiny sliver in the context of major Dubai developments. This necessitated clever architectural solutions to achieve the desired vertical ambition.
Yahya Jan, the tower’s architect, acknowledged the design's complexity. “It was a very challenging project for us,” Jan said. “It’s an irregularly shaped property. For a tower of this size, the property could have been bigger. But I always say, you do your best work when you are challenged the most.”
The tower, which boasts 1,004 rooms and suites, had to make a "deal with the elements," as super-tall structures are constantly buffeted by strong winds. To minimise the wind load, Jan’s team incorporated a distinct feature. “If you want the height, that is great, but how can you shape the building to minimize the wind load? So, by having the cutout we let the wind go through the tower.”
Burns acknowledged the scale of the operation: “I think a thousand rooms is definitely a challenge. And we knew that when we started.” Still, he remains positive, insisting they’re “very, very bullish on the hospitality market,” with key features designed to distinguish the property, like “360-degree views, the wonderful rooms, the amenities, the facilities.”
Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG, officially opened as the world’s tallest hotel on November 15. Located in Dubai Marina, the hotel provides easy access to world-class dining, shopping, beaches, and attractions such as JBR, Bluewaters Island, and Ain Dubai. Guests can explore the Marina boardwalk, take water taxis, or connect to Dubai Marina Mall and the metro.
