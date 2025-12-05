Inside Ciel Dubai Marina, the world's tallest hotel that just opened

Looking ahead to the quieter period in mid-January (January 15–20), the rates become more accessible. Both King Deluxe and Deluxe rooms are available for Dh936 per night. The King Premium and Twin Premium options are offered at Dh1,031 per night. For those wanting a sea view, the Premium Sea View rooms are priced at Dh1,206 per night. Moving into rooms with executive access, a King Premium High Floor Sea View with Lounge Access is listed at Dh1,411 per night, and a One Bedroom Suite High Floor with Lounge Access is available for Dh1,934 per night. At the absolute top end, the exclusive One Bedroom Suite High Floor with Luxury Bath View and Lounge Access commands a rate of Dh4,736 per night.