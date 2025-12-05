Inside Ciel Dubai Marina, the world's tallest hotel that just opened

A first look at Ciel Dubai Marina as it opens with soaring views and record-height luxury
Dubai: I recently found myself standing on the 69th floor of the newly opened Ciel Dubai Marina, the world's tallest hotel. Dubai is famous for pushing boundaries, but the sheer height of this 377-metre, 82-floor property, managed by The First Group Hospitality under IHG’s Vignette Collection, feels like a new architectural success.
The interior design avoids unnecessary flash, opting instead for a refined palette of beige and smokey grey. Every detail, from the minimalist furniture to the lighting, felt deliberately chosen, elevating the overall aesthetic without being ostentatious.
The hotel’s soft opening phase has been remarkably successful, illustrating the immediate demand for this landmark property. Only 200 of the 1,004 rooms and suites are currently available, and they are running at full occupancy due to the peak tourism season. The remaining inventory will open progressively in January, but bookings are already flooding in, securing stays well into February.
The pricing reflects both this high demand and the seasonal peaks. For a stay in early December (specifically December 8–12), a King Deluxe room starts around Dh1,436 per night. King Premium and Twin Premium rooms are slightly higher at Dh1,531 per night, while securing a Sea View room climbs to Dh1,721 per night. For peak luxury during this period, the King Suite is available for Dh2,006 per night.
Looking ahead to the quieter period in mid-January (January 15–20), the rates become more accessible. Both King Deluxe and Deluxe rooms are available for Dh936 per night. The King Premium and Twin Premium options are offered at Dh1,031 per night. For those wanting a sea view, the Premium Sea View rooms are priced at Dh1,206 per night. Moving into rooms with executive access, a King Premium High Floor Sea View with Lounge Access is listed at Dh1,411 per night, and a One Bedroom Suite High Floor with Lounge Access is available for Dh1,934 per night. At the absolute top end, the exclusive One Bedroom Suite High Floor with Luxury Bath View and Lounge Access commands a rate of Dh4,736 per night.
Beyond the sheer height, Ciel is set up to be a full-service lifestyle destination. The core of its leisure offering is centered around its remarkable pools and wellness spaces. Guests have access to three outdoor swimming pools, including one of the world's highest infinity pools on Level 76. This pool is part of the extensive Tattu Sky Pool complex. Guests should be aware that access to the Tattu Sky Pool is subject to an additional charge and requires advance reservations as the venue is operated by an external partner.
For health and well-being, the hotel features a 24-hour gym with views that are truly inspiring. The dedicated spa on Level 61 is scheduled to open in February 2026.
The hotel also provides exclusive benefits through its connection to the coast. Guests are granted seamless access to Soluna Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, allowing them to transition effortlessly from the city to the sand. Here, they can relax by a private pool or along the shoreline.
Ciel is home to eight distinct dining venues. This culinary collection includes the Mediterranean flavours of West 13, the Asian buffet offerings at East 14, and the all-day delights of Risen Café and Artisanal Bakery. The most scenic venue is Tattu, which delivers an award-winning modern Asian concept across multiple high-level spaces, including the Tattu Sky Lounge & Terrace on Level 81, offering 360-degree views.
Located at the gateway to Dubai Marina, the hotel offers direct access to key tourist attractions, beaches, and retail centres. It features a direct connection to the Marina boardwalk with water taxis and convenient connections to the Dubai Marina Mall and the city’s tram and metro services, making it an ideal base for exploring the vibrant city.
